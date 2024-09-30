Yankees veteran outfielder is making a late push for the starting playoff job

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Verdugo is strengthening his case to be an everyday part of the New York Yankees’ lineup once the 2024 MLB playoffs begin. Verdugo went through a dismal July slump which saw him slash .104/.173/.125 with a concerning .298 OPS in 13 games between July 7 and July 24. However, since then, the 28-year-old has been back to his old self with 43 hits, 12 of which he’s converted into RBIs over his last 48 showings.

Yankees: Alex Verdugo’s recent play is warranting a starting role for the playoffs

The Arizona native is making his claim to land a prominent role for the postseason akin to the featured one he enjoyed in the lineup throughout the bulk of the regular season. Verdugo capped off the Yankees’ 2024 campaign by connecting on a go-ahead two-run single in the eighth inning of their 6-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving them their 94th win of the year.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Verdugo has seen most time at fourth in the Yankees’ batting order after kicking off the campaign at sixth. He’s bounced around the order from August onward, appearing everywhere from leadoff to the eighth slot. The Yankees’ midseason acquisition of standout slugger Jazz Chisholm Jr. and their long-awaited call-up of top prospect Jasson Dominguez has created a crowded competition for the final few slots, along with Ben Rice being in the mix.

Nevertheless, his experience and play of late have left a positive final image in the mind of Yankees manager Aaron Boone as his decision-making process gets set to take place.

The Yankees are fortunate to have ample talent including Verdugo to deploy this postseason

The Yankees (94-68) hold the top seed in the American League and have the luxury of having to make the tough decision on who to deploy at the plate and in the outfield in what could be a World Series run this fall. Verdugo has been masterful in his postseason career to date. He owns a show-worthy .310 batting average, a .835 OPS, six RBIs, and three doubles across 11 playoff games.

That type of effectiveness is what the Yankees will need from the eight-year veteran, along with standout playmaking out of left field if they want to triumph over the field in the American League that has found ways to keep them from the Commissioners Trophy in years past.