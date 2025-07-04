The Yankees keep trotting out one of the worst offensive players in baseball

The Yankees are hanging onto their season by a thread, hoping the trade deadline can deliver life support to a fading lineup.

What’s painfully clear is their infield, outside of Jazz Chisholm, looks utterly lifeless. This is a problem that grows more glaring every single night.

Oswald Peraza is becoming impossible to justify

If there’s one sore spot that stands out above all, it’s Oswald Peraza. His bat is practically a black hole right now.

Peraza’s numbers are shockingly poor. Across 124 at-bats, he’s slashing a miserable .153/.228/.266, good for a .494 OPS with just three home runs.

It’s hard to overstate how dire that is. He ranks below average in every offensive stat imaginable — except bat speed, which feels like a cruel joke.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Speed and defense mean little when you can’t reach base

Yes, Peraza has defensive skill and solid speed, but those attributes are meaningless if he’s never on base to use them.

It’s like having a Ferrari with no gas in the tank; flashy on the surface, but it’s not getting you anywhere.

In Thursday’s 8-5 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, Peraza struck out in all three plate appearances, further dragging down the lineup.

This is exactly why Brian Cashman must act fast

General manager Brian Cashman can’t afford to let this linger past July. The Yankees need to add an infielder who can hit.

It doesn’t even have to be a star; almost any competent bat would be a significant improvement over what Peraza is giving them.

When you’re trotting out one of the worst offensive players in baseball, the bar is frighteningly low to clear.

Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

DJ LeMahieu isn’t the answer anymore either

As for DJ LeMahieu, he’s no longer a solution. At this stage of his career, he’s best suited for a utility role, not everyday duty.

He simply doesn’t provide the pop or consistent on-base skills the Yankees need right now. This makes Cashman’s trade deadline mission even more urgent.

The Yankees are running out of time to protect their window

There’s a very real sense of desperation with this team. Their lead in the AL East has vanished, and every game matters.

Wasting at-bats on Peraza while hoping for a miracle turnaround is a luxury the Yankees cannot afford.

If the Yankees want to salvage this season, they have to upgrade the infield immediately — or risk letting it all slip away.