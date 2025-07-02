Yankees throw star infielder under the bus to appease veteran still owed $30 million

There’s a difference between versatility and recklessness, and the Yankees are skating that line right now with Jazz Chisholm.

Instead of letting Chisholm thrive at his natural spot, they’ve shuffled him over to third base to keep DJ LeMahieu comfortable.

It’s the baseball equivalent of trying to force a square peg into a round hole simply because the peg cost you $15 million.

A second baseman out of position for the wrong reasons

Chisholm entered the 2025 season ready to anchor second base, a position he’s excelled at since he broke into the majors.

He’s logged 251 innings at second this year, tallying three defensive runs saved and three outs above average — clear signs of elite work.

But the Yankees, feeling tied to LeMahieu’s hefty contract, pushed Jazz to third, hoping his athleticism would mask DJ’s declining range.

The experiment that’s only hurting the Yankees’ defense

So far, the results are exactly what you’d fear. At third base, Chisholm has already posted -4 defensive runs saved and -4 outs above average.

It’s like forcing a gazelle to pull a plow — you’re wasting talent and making everything harder than it needs to be.

Meanwhile, LeMahieu at second is barely holding his own, with three defensive runs saved but a -1 out above average in 296 innings.

LeMahieu’s offense isn’t justifying this lineup shuffle

If DJ LeMahieu were still hitting like his old batting champion self, maybe you could stomach the defensive swap.

But he’s slashing a modest .250/.326/.328, with only two home runs and a .654 OPS.

At 36, he’s more of a luxury utility man than an everyday fixture — except the Yankees still owe him another $30 million.

Chisholm’s bat shows why this is so backward

While Chisholm endures defensive struggles out of position, he’s still raking at the plate, hitting .240/.338/.495 with a strong .833 OPS.

He’s crushed 14 homers already and ranks in the 94th percentile in barrel rate, showing how consistently he drives the baseball.

That’s the kind of production you protect, not sabotage by forcing him into a corner spot that doesn’t fit.

Even Jazz knows where he belongs on the diamond

Chisholm isn’t shy about where he sees his best value. “Everybody knows I’m a second baseman,” he told Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.

“Of course, I want to play second base, but whatever it takes to help the team win. If that’s what the team chooses, that’s what I gotta do. I don’t write the lineups. You feel me?”

He added, “I’m playing every day, so it’s hard to be upset. Yes, I know I’m a second baseman. Yes, I know I’m better at second base, but at the end of the day, I still have to play third. I just have to deal with it.”

Money shouldn’t dictate common sense decisions

The Yankees have painted themselves into this corner by paying LeMahieu big dollars deep into his decline.

But prioritizing a paycheck over defensive efficiency is costing them on the field and putting extra strain on Jazz Chisholm.

One look at the numbers — and even a quick listen to Chisholm himself — makes it obvious: put your star back where he thrives.