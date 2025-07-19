The Yankees keep trotting out 2 of the worst offensive players in baseball

The New York Yankees opened the second half of the season with the same glaring issue that plagued them before the break.

Their third base situation remains a black hole, both offensively and now, more troublingly, from a decision-making standpoint.

On Friday, the team started Jorbit Vivas at third base — and he proceeded to make one of the year’s worst baserunning mistakes.

After Ronald Acuña Jr. unleashed a rocket from right field, Vivas ignored his third base coach and didn’t slide.

Instead, he walked into the tag, killing a scoring chance in a game the Yankees desperately needed to take control of.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Mental lapses now compounding poor offensive production

It was a stunning moment — not because Acuña made a great throw, but because Vivas made zero effort to do the right thing.

Yankees third base coach Luis Rojas was seen yelling for Vivas to slide, but the rookie simply didn’t react in time.

Afterward, the dugout response was telling, with Vivas being reprimanded and clearly scolded for the careless decision.

Moments like that crush momentum, especially for a team already struggling to string together competitive at-bats from the bottom half.

Vivas, now hitting .167/.273/.271, has offered little offensive spark, and mistakes like Friday’s only tighten his leash.

Oswald Peraza has been even worse at the plate

While Vivas has struggled, Oswald Peraza has somehow been even less productive in his extended opportunities this season.

Through 148 at-bats, Peraza is hitting just .149 with a .213 on-base percentage and a meager .456 OPS overall.

His three home runs offer a small glimmer, but his plate approach and contact quality have been consistently poor.

Statcast paints a grim picture, with Peraza ranking near the bottom of the league in most offensive categories.

The only tool that flashes is bat speed, but even that hasn’t translated into anything close to playable offense.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The Yankees can’t afford to punt third base during a playoff push

The Yankees’ decision to run both Vivas and Peraza out regularly is beginning to feel more like desperation than development — let’s be honest, it’s desperation.

In a season with legitimate postseason aspirations, continuing to rely on the league’s worst-performing third base tandem is risky.

Neither player has provided enough upside to warrant patience, and Boone’s options are growing thinner by the day.

Without action, this dead spot in the lineup could become the weak link that derails the Yankees’ playoff run.

The front office has no choice but to explore external options before the deadline — and all signs point to a deal coming.

Cashman will likely have to pay up to fix the issue

General manager Brian Cashman is already deep into trade discussions, knowing third base help is essential for the stretch run.

Finding a controllable and competent upgrade won’t be cheap — teams know the Yankees are desperate and will demand top-tier prospects.

But the longer the Yankees wait, the more damage Vivas and Peraza could do to the team’s playoff hopes.

It’s clear now: this position needs an answer, and the clock is ticking faster than ever.