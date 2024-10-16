The Yankees have stumbled upon a 34-year-old bullpen gem

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Yankees faced a pivotal decision on Tuesday night as they clung to a slim lead in the middle innings of Game 2 of the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians. Manager Aaron Boone had several high-leverage options available in the bullpen but made a bold move by turning to 34-year-old lefty Tim Hill, a relatively unexpected choice for such a critical moment.

Tim Hill’s Playoff Journey

Hill had already made four postseason appearances, logging three innings with a 3.00 ERA, a 50% left-on-base rate, and a solid 66.7% ground ball rate. While his strikeout numbers—just 4.16 batters per nine innings—were not overwhelming, Hill’s experience in relief and his effectiveness against left-handed hitters made him a viable option in the eyes of Boone.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Hill isn’t known for overpowering velocity. His fastball averages just 91.3 mph, and that number dropped to 90.6 mph over 44 innings with the Yankees this season. What makes Hill effective is the tremendous break on his pitches, resulting from his low, sidearm delivery.

Hill’s Unique Pitching Arsenal

Hill ranks in the 100th percentile in both barrel percentage and ground ball rate, meaning he induces weak contact and ground balls rather than strikeouts. However, he ranks in the 1st percentile in both whiff and strikeout rates, making him more reliant on his defense to generate outs.

Boone’s decision to use Hill wasn’t about overpowering Cleveland’s hitters with strikeouts. Instead, Boone was banking on Hill’s ability to force weak contact, allowing the Yankees’ defense to make quick outs.

Hill primarily relies on a sinker, four-seam fastball, and an occasional slider. His sinker averages 88.7 mph, and opposing batters hit .289 against it this season. The real effectiveness of Hill’s pitches lies in the movement. His sinker generates 40.4 inches of vertical drop, while his four-seam fastball, with 29.5 inches of drop, provides a stark contrast in movement. This difference allows Hill to tunnel his pitches effectively, keeping hitters off balance. His slider, which he uses sparingly at just 5.2% of the time, adds another layer of unpredictability.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Hill’s Flawless Performance

Hill entered the game to face a predominantly left-handed portion of Cleveland’s batting order, and his unique pitching style worked perfectly. Over 1.2 flawless innings, Hill kept Cleveland at bay, striking out a batter and handing the ball to Tommy Kahnle with one out left in the seventh inning. Despite Cleveland’s success against left-handed pitchers this season, Hill silenced their offense.

Boone’s Gutsy Calls Continue to Deliver

Boone’s decision to call on Hill in such a high-leverage situation was a gutsy move that once again paid off. Throughout this postseason, Boone has made several daring decisions with his bullpen management, and they’ve been crucial to the Yankees’ success. Cleveland left the bases loaded on multiple occasions, thanks in part to the effectiveness of Boone’s pitching changes.

Hill’s Unexpected Role with the Yankees

When the Yankees acquired Hill midway through the season, few could have predicted the veteran reliever would play such a pivotal role in their postseason success. Yet, his ability to generate weak contact and provide crucial outs against tough lineups has proven to be invaluable.

As the Yankees move forward in the ALCS, Hill’s performance in Game 2 will be remembered as one of the key moments that helped them maintain their momentum. With Boone continuing to push all the right buttons in managing his bullpen, the Yankees find themselves in an excellent position to capitalize on their strong start in the series.