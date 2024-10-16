Yankees: Good news and bad news from 6-3 Game 2 win over Guardians

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees secured a crucial 6-3 win against the Cleveland Guardians in Game 2 of the ALCS, giving them a significant advantage in the series. After the victory, the Yankees will enjoy a rest day on Wednesday before heading to Cleveland for Game 3 on Thursday afternoon at 5:08 PM.

Gerrit Cole Delivers Amidst Chaos

Tuesday night’s win featured an eventful performance from Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, who battled through 4.1 innings. Cole allowed six hits, two earned runs, and four walks but managed to escape some tight situations, including a bases-loaded jam. While not his most dominant outing, Cole kept the game in control long enough for the Yankees’ offense to take charge.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Cole’s ability to avoid disaster in the later innings was key to preserving the Yankees’ lead. Although he didn’t have his best stuff, he navigated difficult situations and minimized damage, a testament to his resilience in high-pressure moments.

Aaron Judge’s Breakout Performance

The Yankees’ offense was led by Aaron Judge, who broke out of his recent slump in a big way. Judge had a crucial hit, drove in three RBIs, and blasted a home run, providing the offensive spark the team needed. His timely contributions helped push the Yankees past Cleveland’s pitching staff and put them in a commanding position in the series.

“It was a big swing to kind of give us that cushion,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “The bench was pretty pumped when that happened.”

Judge’s performance was critical, as the Yankees had been waiting for their star slugger to make his mark. He delivered at the perfect time, showing why he remains one of the most dangerous hitters in baseball.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Yankees Offense Piles On

The Yankees recorded 11 hits, six runs, three walks, and seven strikeouts in a dominant offensive display. They quickly knocked Guardians starter Tanner Bibee out of the game after just 1.1 innings. Bibee allowed five hits and two earned runs before Cleveland was forced to dig into its bullpen.

Despite Cleveland’s bullpen posting the best ERA in baseball during the regular season, the Yankees continued to apply pressure, forcing the Guardians to use seven relief pitchers. The Bombers consistently put runners on base and capitalized on key opportunities throughout the game.

Bullpen Steps Up Despite Cole’s Early Exit

Although Cole struggled at times, the Yankees’ bullpen stepped up in a big way. The relief corps allowed just one earned run and two hits across the remainder of the game. The only damage came in the ninth inning when Jose Ramirez launched a solo home run off Luke Weaver, who had otherwise been stellar in his postseason appearances.

Veteran lefty Tim Hill was the standout reliever, tossing 1.2 scoreless innings and collecting a strikeout. Hill, typically not viewed as a high-leverage arm, was asked to step into an important role on Tuesday and delivered, giving the Yankees’ key relievers some much-needed rest.

Weaver, despite giving up his first run of the postseason, continued to provide stability, and the Yankees’ bullpen proved it could handle the pressure of protecting a lead.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Looking Ahead to Game 3

With a 2-0 series lead, the Yankees will turn to Clarke Schmidt for Game 3 on Thursday. Schmidt pitched well in Game 3 of the ALDS, giving up two earned runs and striking out four in his postseason debut. Cleveland has struggled mightily against right-handed pitching this season, which gives Schmidt a favorable matchup.

The Guardians have yet to announce their Game 3 starter, which gives the Yankees a strategic advantage. With Tanner Bibee only throwing 39 pitches on Tuesday, there’s speculation that he could return for a potential Game 4 if Cleveland is facing elimination.

Yankees in the Driver’s Seat

The Yankees’ combination of timely hitting, strong bullpen work, and Judge’s resurgence puts them in an excellent position heading into Game 3. With Schmidt set to take the mound and Cleveland’s uncertainty surrounding their pitching, the Yankees have a golden opportunity to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the series.