The Yankees have rebuilt the bottom half of their batting order

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Despite a compelling argument for promoting Jasson Dominguez to start in left field over Alex Verdugo, the Yankees‘ management remains unconvinced. Dominguez has been on fire in the minor leagues, but the organization feels Verdugo gives them the best chance to win now. Without a clear path to consistent playing time for Dominguez, promoting him doesn’t align with the Yankees’ current strategy.

The Yankees Won’t Call Up Top Prospect

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman recently addressed the decision to keep Dominguez in Triple-A. According to Bryan Hoch, Cashman explained the team’s reluctance to call up the top prospect:

“Brian Cashman said today that the organization believes Alex Verdugo gives them the best chance to win games, which is why Jasson Dominguez hasn’t been called up. Cashman said that they will not call up Dominguez unless he can play every day.”

This stance comes as the Yankees continue to rebuild their batting order, integrating returning players and finding a proper spot for inconsistent hitters.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Impact of Jazz Chisholm

One of the Yankees’ key trade deadline acquisitions, Jazz Chisholm, has made an immediate impact. Acquired as a solid number six hitter behind Giancarlo Stanton, Chisholm has been a force in the lineup. He’s hitting .264/.330/.451 this season, with career highs in home runs (22), RBIs (65), and stolen bases (33). Since joining the Yankees, Chisholm has been phenomenal, posting a .321/.357/.613 slash line, including nine home runs and 15 RBIs over just 27 games.

Defensive Adjustments for Chisholm

Chisholm has been playing out of position at third base, a spot he had never occupied before the Yankees acquired him. Despite the transition, Chisholm has performed admirably, logging 226.1 innings at third with just -1 defensive run saved and a .909 fielding percentage. While the Yankees may see him as their long-term solution at third base, his versatility has been invaluable.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Rizzo’s Return

Anthony Rizzo has also returned to the lineup following a right forearm injury that sidelined him for several months. The 35-year-old has been solid since his return, hitting .250 over 17 plate appearances. Although Rizzo has struggled in his last three games, his defensive presence at first base is crucial. The Yankees hope Rizzo can return to average production as he gets more at-bats, particularly with DJ LeMahieu and Ben Rice’s struggles in August.

Anthony Volpe’s Growth

Batting eighth, Anthony Volpe has shown promising signs of improvement. The 23-year-old shortstop is hitting .253/.302/.383 this season, with 11 home runs, 54 RBIs, and 26 stolen bases. While his power numbers have dipped, Volpe has reduced his strikeout rate by 5.8% compared to last year. Additionally, his defensive performance has been outstanding, with a .972 fielding percentage, three defensive runs saved, and 12 outs above average over 1,248.2 innings.

Alex Verdugo vs. Jasson Dominguez

Despite calls from fans to promote Dominguez, the Yankees remain committed to giving Verdugo more opportunities. Verdugo, 28, is hitting .236/.295/.359 with 11 home runs and 56 RBIs, but his 84 wRC+ suggests he’s 16% worse than the average MLB hitter. However, Verdugo has improved recently, hitting .341 with a 127 wRC+ since August 24, and the Yankees hope he can sustain this hot streak heading into the final stretch of the season.

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Case for Promoting Dominguez

Dominguez, meanwhile, has been lighting up Triple-A pitching. Since August 14, he’s hitting an impressive .370 with five home runs, 13 RBIs, and 11 stolen bases. Over his last three games alone, he has six hits, two home runs, and four RBIs. His red-hot bat could provide much-needed production at the bottom of the Yankees’ order, but the team remains cautious about his readiness, particularly on defense.

The Yankees’ Dilemma

While Dominguez is guaranteed a starting position in 2025, the Yankees are hesitant to rush his development. The decision to stick with Verdugo for now may prove costly if the veteran’s hot streak cools off and Dominguez is left without essential at-bats heading into the playoffs. Yankees fans will be watching closely to see if management’s patience pays off or if it ultimately hinders the team’s postseason chances.