The New York Yankees promoted Anthony Volpe from Triple-A on Tuesday afternoon, per Francys Romero. The 25-year-old is fully healthy after rehabbing the partially torn labrum he suffered last season, and while the timing of his return is not exactly how anyone would have drawn it up, the Yankees needed the roster move after Jose Caballero went down with a right middle finger injury.

Caballero has been one of the better stories on this roster in 2026. Hitting .259/.320/.400 with four homers, 13 RBIs, and legitimate defensive value at shortstop after a brutally slow start, he had quietly become one of the most reliable pieces in the bottom half of the Yankees’ lineup. Losing him even temporarily hurts, and Volpe’s current form does not suggest a seamless transition.

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Where Volpe Actually Stands

Nine games in Triple-A, Volpe is hitting .205/.238/.333 with a 23.8% strikeout rate and a 43 wRC+. That means he’s been 57% worse than the average Triple-A hitter during his rehab stint. The defense has been inconsistent too, which is a significant departure from the Gold Glove version of Volpe who defined his value in 2023 and 2024. The labrum repair was supposed to restore the arm mechanics that collapsed last season. Whether it has done that completely is still an open question.

The Yankees promoted him because they had to, not because he forced their hand with dominant play. That’s an important distinction. Volpe comes back to a situation where expectations should be tempered, and the pressure to perform immediately in a starting role while still finding his footing could compound the offensive issues he’s been working through.

What the Yankees Need From Him

They don’t need him to be spectacular. They need him to be functional at shortstop defensively and not a complete black hole at the plate while Caballero recovers. If Volpe can flash some of the athleticism and defensive instincts that made him one of the better shortstops in the American League, the Yankees can absorb whatever the bat does in the short term.

Caballero’s timeline is unclear. The sooner he’s back, the easier this becomes. Until then, Volpe gets his shot in the most low-pressure way a return can happen.