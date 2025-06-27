The Yankees have no idea what do with $37 million pitcher

The Yankees have watched their rotation hold steady lately, but the looming question is what to do with Marcus Stroman once he’s healthy again.

There’s no denying his name still carries weight, but his performance during rehab has made the upcoming decision far more complicated.

Stroman’s rehab outings raise significant concern

Over three starts in Double-A Somerset, Stroman hasn’t looked close to ready — or effective enough for a return to the majors.

In his most recent outing on June 24, he surrendered 10 hits and five earned runs across just 3.2 innings of work.

Across all three rehab starts, he’s compiled a 6.97 ERA over 10.1 innings, with nine strikeouts and a growing number of hard-hit balls.

Velocity dips have become noticeable, and his command hasn’t looked crisp, adding to the unease about his current ceiling.

A steep decline from last year’s performance

Last season, Stroman managed a 4.31 ERA across 154.2 innings, a respectable line but one hiding deeper issues under the hood.

His strikeout rate hovered well below league average, and the advanced metrics painted a troubling picture of regression.

Stroman no longer misses bats the way he once did, and now the Yankees must weigh potential innings against likely inefficiency.

It’s a bit like trying to patch a roof with wet cardboard — it might hold temporarily, but the long-term fix has to be sturdier.

Could a bullpen move extend his value?

Stroman himself has suggested a possible transition to the bullpen, but that path isn’t without its own set of risks.

Relievers thrive on strikeouts and swing-and-miss stuff, and Stroman lacks both right now — even against Double-A competition.

His arsenal is more geared toward weak contact and ground balls, which isn’t always reliable in short-leverage situations.

Unless he finds sharper command and better deception, even a bullpen role could be a difficult sell for Aaron Boone.

Boone and the Yankees are running out of patience

The Yankees will likely give Stroman one last shot to prove he belongs, but they aren’t short on alternatives right now.

Younger arms like Will Warren are hungry for major league innings, and the team has reinforcements returning later this summer.

That means every start — rehab or otherwise — carries more weight as Stroman tries to reclaim a place in the picture.

If the downward trend continues, the Yankees may have no choice but to make a tough call on the veteran right-hander.

Stroman’s time may be running out in New York

This isn’t how the Yankees imagined things would go when they brought in Marcus Stroman, but baseball can be brutally honest.

If he can’t rebound quickly, cutting ties might be the only logical decision left — no matter how awkward it feels.