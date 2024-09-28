The Yankees have discovered their long-term solution on the hot corner

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

When the Yankees were actively seeking upgrades at the trade deadline in late July, one of the players heavily rumored to be on their radar was Miami Marlins star Jazz Chisholm. Though Chisholm had been somewhat injury-prone in the past, he had shown flashes of elite potential. Playing for a struggling team can demoralize any young player, but Chisholm was eager for a change and the opportunity to compete at the highest level.

A Tale of Two Teams: Chisholm’s Performance Before and After the Trade

For Chisholm, joining the Yankees meant more than just a change of scenery—it was a chance to contend for the postseason and, potentially, a World Series title. His statistics with both teams this season tell two different stories. While with the Marlins, Chisholm hit .249/.323/.407 over 101 games, tallying 13 homers, 50 RBIs, 22 stolen bases, and a 99 wRC+.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

However, since joining the Yankees, Chisholm’s numbers have significantly improved. In just 45 games, he’s posted a .267/.321/.477 line, including 10 homers, 21 RBIs, 18 stolen bases, and a 125 wRC+. These statistics show a 26% improvement in his overall production. Remarkably, he’s nearly matched his stolen base total from Miami despite playing fewer than half the games with New York. His strikeout rate has also dropped by nearly 2%, further highlighting his growth as a player.

A Spark of Energy for the Yankees’ Lineup

Beyond the numbers, Chisholm has brought much-needed energy and character to the Yankees’ lineup. In a roster that relied heavily on stars like Juan Soto and Aaron Judge, Jazz has added a dynamic edge with his aggressive base running and timely hitting. His efficiency with runners in scoring position is especially exciting—he’s hitting .271/.352/.444 in these situations, contributing in crucial moments when the Yankees need him most.

Defensive Transformation at Third Base

Chisholm’s transition to playing third base is another underappreciated aspect of his value to the Yankees. Before the trade, Miami used him exclusively in the outfield and at second base. However, since arriving in New York, he has logged 391 innings at third base, a position he had never played before. Impressively, he’s posted -2 defensive runs saved and six outs above average, making him a legitimate long-term solution at one of the most demanding defensive positions in baseball.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

This defensive evolution is particularly important for the Yankees, who had been relying on a rotating cast of players at third base, including Jon Berti, DJ LeMahieu, and Oswaldo Cabrera. Chisholm’s emergence at the hot corner stabilizes a position of need for the team and solidifies the infield moving forward.

Looking Ahead: A Key Piece in the Yankees’ World Series Push

As the Yankees chase a World Series title, Chisholm’s presence has been a game-changer. While Gleyber Torres’ impending free agency could leave a void at second base, the Yankees are focused on the present. Jazz Chisholm provides not only versatility but also an infectious enthusiasm that has reinvigorated the team during a crucial stretch of the season.

Chisholm himself seems thrilled to be part of a winning culture. Unlike his time in Miami, where the focus was more on keeping salaries low and trading away valuable players, Jazz is now part of an organization with its sights set on a championship. His ability to thrive in this environment makes him one of the most exciting players to watch as the Yankees gear up for their playoff run.