Yankees: Good news and bad news from 4-2 loss to Pirates

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees fell 4–2 to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday evening, but having already locked up the American League East and secured a first-round bye in the playoffs, winning isn’t a top priority at this stage.

However, there’s still some incentive to push for the top record in the American League, as they currently hold a slim one-game advantage over the Cleveland Guardians. Securing the best record would give them home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, a scenario the team undoubtedly desires.

A Sluggish Start After Celebration

After a night of celebrating their division-clinching win over the Baltimore Orioles, the Yankees looked sluggish on Friday. They managed just six hits while striking out 12 times, with Jazz Chisholm leading the charge offensively, recording two hits and driving in both of the team’s runs.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Verdugo vs. Dominguez: A Position Battle Unfolds

A position battle is quietly unfolding between veteran Alex Verdugo and rookie Jasson Dominguez. While Verdugo has been reliable defensively, the Yankees appear to be leaning toward Dominguez as the playoffs approach. On Friday, Dominguez showcased his plate discipline by drawing two walks, though he also struck out twice. His ability to get on base is encouraging, but his defensive struggles over the past few weeks remain a concern. With only a few games left in the regular season, Dominguez will need to continue gaining experience in the outfield to prove he’s ready for the postseason.

Yankees Rest Veterans After Division Win

Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo were both given the night off, a move aimed at providing some rest for the veterans after the team locked in the division title.

Carlos Rodon’s Solid Outing

On the mound, Carlos Rodon gave up two earned runs over 5.1 innings, lowering his season ERA to 3.96. Both runs came on solo home runs, but Rodon otherwise looked solid, aside from walking four batters—an area he’ll look to improve before the playoffs. Rodon is expected to be the No. 2 starter in the Yankees’ playoff rotation, behind ace Gerrit Cole.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Bullpen Holds Strong, Aside From Kahnle

The Yankees’ bullpen mostly performed well on Friday, with the exception of Tommy Kahnle, who allowed two earned runs over 0.2 innings. Kahnle surrendered a two-run home run to Bryan Reynolds in the eighth inning, giving the Pirates a 4–2 lead. Despite that setback, the rest of the bullpen combined for three innings of scoreless ball, not allowing a hit and walking just one batter.

Looking Ahead: A Tough Matchup With Paul Skenes

The Yankees are easing off the gas as the regular season winds down, but they face a tough challenge on Saturday afternoon against Pittsburgh’s Paul Skenes. Skenes boasts an impressive 1.99 ERA over 131 innings this season, with 167 strikeouts, making him a formidable opponent.

While the Yankees are already focused on the postseason, these final games will be crucial for maintaining momentum and finalizing key decisions regarding the lineup and rotation heading into October.