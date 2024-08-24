The Yankees have a key pitcher returning from injury

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees‘ starting rotation has begun to gain some momentum over the past week, but during that time, they also lost Luis Gil to a lower back injury. While Gil isn’t expected to miss much time, the Yankees promoted Will Warren to fill his spot in the rotation until he can return.

Will Warren Steps Up, Schmidt Nears Return

Warren is a promising young starter who could become a key piece in 2025 and beyond. In the meantime, the Yankees are looking forward to veteran reinforcements from the injured list, particularly Clarke Schmidt.

Schmidt had his first rehab game with Double-A Somerset on Friday, pitching 3.2 innings, allowing one run on one hit, and striking out six batters. He impressively retired nine straight batters to start the game, which is encouraging for the Yankees, who need him back before the playoffs.

Clarke Schmidt’s Impressive Season Cut Short

Before suffering a right lat injury, the 28-year-old second-year starter was having a tremendous season, posting a 2.52 ERA, 9.94 strikeouts per nine innings, an 84.1% left-on-base rate, and a 39% ground ball rate over 60.2 innings. He had already accumulated 1.2 WAR and was on track to surpass his personal best of 1.9 WAR.

Schmidt was building on his first season in 2023 and was trending in the right direction. Unfortunately, the injury setback has impacted his growth, but having fresh arms available is crucial for the team. Schmidt not only serves as a primary starter but also has bullpen experience and could step in as a closer if needed. If the Yankees prefer not to use Clay Holmes on consecutive days, Schmidt could be relied upon to pitch multiple days in a row.

Potential Reinforcements: Poteet, Hamilton, and Effross

Schmidt’s return would significantly bolster the Yankees’ rotation and bullpen options as they head into the playoffs. In addition, Cody Poteet, Ian Hamilton, and Scott Effross are showing promise in Triple-A. Effross, who hasn’t pitched in the major leagues since 2022, has been making his way back in the minors and hasn’t given up a run in six appearances. If needed, the Yankees could quickly call him up to add depth to their pitching staff.

Decisions Loom on Offensive Call-Ups

As the Yankees see improvements in their pitching health, they face a few difficult decisions on offense, particularly regarding the potential call-up of Jasson Dominguez to make him their everyday left fielder.