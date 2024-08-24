The Yankees are actively hurting themselves in left field

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees have every reason to make a significant change in left field after a disastrous few months for veteran Alex Verdugo. The 28-year-old lefty is not only struggling; he’s posting career-low numbers across the board. He hasn’t picked up a hit in six games and is slashing .226/.288/.352 this season, with 10 homers, 53 RBIs, a 15.2% strikeout rate, an 8.4% walk rate, and an 80 wRC+.

The Yankees Can’t Survive Verdugo’s Deficiency

Verdugo’s defense had been sustaining his value during his cold streak, but even that aspect of his game has deteriorated, no longer justifying his place in the everyday lineup.

In Friday’s game against the Colorado Rockies, Verdugo was batting eighth, the lowest he has hit in the order this season. It is clear that manager Aaron Boone is losing confidence in him, and if Verdugo doesn’t start to improve soon, the Yankees may have no choice but to replace him with Jasson Dominguez.

“We’re definitely grinding, going through s—t we haven’t gone through in my whole career,” Verdugo said at his locker after the victory. “I try not to think about it too much. We’re out here winning and that’s the main thing that I care about.”

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Jasson Dominguez: Ready for Promotion

Dominguez is recovering from an oblique injury sustained about two months ago, but the 21-year-old is ready for a promotion at a moment’s notice.

Over 29 games in Triple-A, he’s hitting .304/.360/.426, with three homers, 15 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases. His numbers improved further after Friday, when he added another homer and RBI. Currently, on a five-game hitting streak, Dominguez has 11 hits in his last five minor league games, showcasing his offensive potential—something the Yankees desperately need.

A Potential Roster Move Looming

With rosters set to expand for the postseason, the Yankees have an opportunity to promote Dominguez and let him compete with Verdugo for the left-field spot. They may have to rely on the hotter bat, as Verdugo continues to struggle with his lowest slugging metrics despite maintaining decent plate discipline. He ranks in the 92nd percentile in whiff rate, but his power hitting has vanished. He hasn’t hit a home run since July 6 against Boston, nearly two months ago.

Verdugo’s Offensive Metrics Paint a Grim Picture

Verdugo’s offensive stats—34th percentile xSLG, 31st percentile barrel rate, and 26th percentile hard-hit rate—aren’t promising. Meanwhile, Dominguez has been making a strong case for a permanent promotion with his recent performance.

The Yankees are likely trying to manage Dominguez’s service time, as he won’t accumulate any after the first week in September. This strategy would give him three weeks of MLB action to prepare for the playoffs and find his groove.

The Need for a Change in the Lineup

When Dominguez is in form, he’s one of the most dangerous hitters in the Yankees’ minor-league system. The team can’t afford to wait much longer, as Verdugo’s struggles are hurting their offensive production and increasing their chances of losing.

In a tight AL East race, the Yankees can’t afford to have a liability in the batting order, especially one who hasn’t recorded a hit in six games. Verdugo’s expected batting average is .253, only slightly above average, suggesting that his struggles are not solely due to bad luck.

If the Yankees want to win a World Series, they can’t afford to be overly loyal and patient with a player who is likely to leave in free agency this upcoming winter.