The Yankees have a crazy yet exciting dynamic developing in the infield

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

When Yankees general manager Brian Cashman started looking for infielders at the trade deadline, he likely didn’t imagine Jazz Chisholm would end up starting at third base for his team when all was said and done. Chisholm is traditionally a centerfielder and second baseman, having never played a single inning on the hot corner in his MLB career.

Yankees’ Surprise Move: Jazz Chisholm at Third Base

Chisholm developed as a shortstop, but the Yankees are using his athletic profile and versatility to test his boundaries. So far, things look like they’re trending in the right direction, and Chisholm is having a blast testing himself defensively at a new position and offering the Yankees a phenomenal bat they can leverage the rest of the year, not to mention two more years of control until he’s a free agent in 2027.

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Volpe’s Excitement

Young shortstop Anthony Volpe has already witnessed the impact of Chisolm firsthand. The 23-year-old has had a bit of an up-and-down season, hitting .255/.305/.389, including nine homers and 39 RBIs. However, he has maintained stellar defensive measures, hosting a .973 fielding percentage with four defensive runs saved and a whopping 13 outs above average. With his range and athletic qualities, Volpe and Jazz support a crazy yet dynamic left side of the infield.

“It’s been amazing. He’s a baller,” shortstop Anthony Volpe told Fox News. “The fact that he showed off that early, and he’s so excited to be a part of the team. His energy is so infectious as it is, but we’re so happy to get him.”

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Jazz is Proving to be an Asset

Jazz has already spent 30 innings at third base, hosting a perfect fielding percentage with one defensive run. Considering his lack of experience there, that is quite impressive, especially against an electrifying offense like the Philadelphia Phillies, where he helped the Yankees sweep them over three games. Jazz has already made a number of impressive grabs and hopes to continue providing that level of efficiency.

“I think the fans are getting to see what we saw really early,” he explained. “That’s why I don’t think anyone’s surprised with his debut. I’m really excited to see the reception he gets [at Yankee Stadium] – I know the fans are going to love him. They already do.”

Offensively, the 26-year-old has been equally as electric. Over his first four games with the Yankees, he’s hitting .368/.400/1.000, including four homers and eight RBIs with a 10% strikeout rate, 5% walk rate, and 286 wRC+.

Non-Competitive to Contending

Offensively, he looks like a totally different player compared to his time with Miami. Sometimes, going from a noncompetitive to a contending team can change the outlook of a career. For Jazz, his personality bubbles to the surface immediately, and the Yankees are letting him enjoy the game, bringing a spark back to a team that desperately needed it.

However, depending on what happens in the future, the Yankees could keep him at third base, but with Torres in the final year of arbitration before becoming a free agent, it seems inevitable that he will eventually transition back to second long-term.

That will create an opening where the Bombers will be looking for reinforcement during the off-season, but they will have plenty of time to find a solution instead of a rushed scenario where they fight against the clock and substantial price tags at the deadline.