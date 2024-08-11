The Yankees could clear the path for star prospect to take over in left field

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees have a few big decisions to make over the next few weeks, notably in the starting rotation and the outfield. With Clarke Schmidt ramping back up and hoping to return in late August, Aaron Boone will have to either push someone out of the rotation or utilize Schmidt in the bullpen. That is a decision for another day, but another situation that could unfold is Jasson Dominguez’s possible promotion.

Could the Yankees Promote Jasson Dominguez?

Dominguez is ready to make the transition to the majors soon despite the fact he has struggled a bit coming off an oblique injury. The 21-year-old has played 20 games in Triple-A this season, hitting .266/.310/.405, including two homers and 11 RBIs. He was red hot before the injury, so he could regain that momentum over the next few weeks and put himself in a position to get the call-up.

Alex Verdugo’s Struggles

At the moment, the Yankees have Alex Verdugo situated in left field, but he’s been extremely inconsistent this season and is having one of his worst offensive seasons. Over 113 games, Verdugo hosts a career-low .239 batting average and has a sub-30% on-base rate for the first time ever. In addition, his slugging percentage has reached a low of .374, including 10 homers and 50 RBIs. His 91 wRC+ means he’s 11% worse than the average MLB hitter, and he hasn’t started off August in a much better fashion. Despite having seven hits in his last five games, Verdugo is still hitting .241, and his July numbers were catastrophic to the Yankees’ efforts.

Dominguez’s Offensive and Defensive Prospects

One of the key components of value is his defense, hosting a .995 fielding percentage with five defensive runs saved in left field. Obviously, he’s been one of the best defensive outfielders in the game, but the Yankees need more offensive firepower, and Dominguez gives them slugging and switch-hitting qualities.

Future Implications for Dominguez and the Yankees

The future certainly bodes well for Jasson and his ability to slide into the lead spot of the Yankees if they need him there. He’s capable of taking over long-term at the position and giving the Bombers a dangerous option ahead of Soto and Aaron Judge. Obviously, they may want to get an early look at the possibilities before the Yankees have to make a big financial decision.

General Manager’s Support for Dominguez

At this rate, it does seem as though General Manager Brian Cashman will have the green light to retain Soto, who has kept them in the playoff hunt alongside Judge.

With that being said, Dominguez is a unique offensive threat and he was off the table for any trade discussions at the deadline in late July. If they promote him in mid-September, he won’t accrue any service time, and the Yankees can utilize him without hurting his future stock. Nonetheless, if Verdugo continues to struggle, the Yankees need to make the right decision, promoting Dominguez and allowing him to make an impact.