The Yankees’ batting order would look insane with one promotion

Despite the clear potential of star prospect Jasson Dominguez, the Yankees remain committed to giving Alex Verdugo an extended opportunity. Dominguez, 21, has bounced back from Tommy John surgery earlier this year and an oblique injury a few weeks ago. Since returning, he’s been red hot in Triple-A, yet the Yankees have been hesitant to promote him, leaving many puzzled by the decision.

Cashman and Boone Stand Behind Verdugo

General manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone continue to believe that Verdugo offers value to the team despite inconsistent performances this season. Their primary concern seems to be ensuring that Dominguez gets regular playing time, which they can’t guarantee at the moment. Even though Dominguez is expected to be a starting outfielder in 2025, they’re holding off on calling him up for now.

Dominguez’s Triple-A Performance Shows He’s Ready

In 42 games in Triple-A this year, Dominguez has put up impressive numbers, hitting .310/.366/.488, with seven home runs, 24 RBIs, 15 stolen bases, and a 122 wRC+. His recent performances are even more eye-catching, with six hits and two home runs in his last three games. Dominguez’s production shows he’s more than capable of stepping up to the major league level.

Adding Dominguez to the Yankees’ Lineup Could Provide a Spark

Sliding Dominguez into the Yankees’ lineup, even at the bottom of the order in the ninth spot, could offer a much-needed spark as the team battles for the lead in the American League East. With the Yankees just 0.5 games behind the Baltimore Orioles, every game counts. While Baltimore defeated Tampa 2-0 on Friday, the Yankees managed a 3–0 win over Chicago, but the race remains tight.

Schmidt’s Return to the Rotation

The Yankees are also bringing back Clarke Schmidt, who will take the mound on Saturday afternoon. Schmidt is returning from an injury and several rehab assignments, having posted a 2.52 ERA over 60.2 innings before being sidelined. The Yankees are banking on him to bolster the rotation, and as they continue to reinforce their roster, they must consider whether Dominguez’s offensive production could be the edge they need.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Verdugo’s Recent Hot Streak Gives Him a Stay of Execution

Alex Verdugo has shown some improvement recently, hitting .341 with a .370 OBP since August 24 across 46 plate appearances. For the Yankees, benching Verdugo now, just as he appears to be heating up, could be problematic. They want to see if he can sustain this hot stretch, and they’re willing to give him the opportunity to do so.

Dominguez Could Still Be Called Up Soon

However, Verdugo is on a short leash. If he goes through another stretch of non-competitive at-bats, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Yankees quickly call up Dominguez. With the playoffs fast approaching, the Yankees are playing a risky game. Sticking with Verdugo could prove costly if his inconsistency continues, and the decision not to promote Dominguez might come back to haunt them when it matters most.