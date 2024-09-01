The Yankees’ batting order is gearing up for a possible major change

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

After months of searching for a reliable leadoff hitter, the Yankees have settled on Gleyber Torres to fill the role for what seems to be the remainder of the 2024 season. Torres had a strong performance in August and is looking to build on that momentum in September.

The Yankees’ Top of the Order

Following Torres in the lineup are the formidable bats of Juan Soto and Aaron Judge. The Yankees have been alternating Austin Wells and Giancarlo Stanton in the cleanup spot based on matchups, with Jazz Chisholm Jr. typically batting sixth when Wells is in the fifth spot. However, the bottom half of the order has been inconsistent over the past few months, prompting the Yankees to consider significant changes.

Struggles at the Bottom of the Lineup

Alex Verdugo has recently been moved to the bottom two spots in the lineup, and the lack of production at first base has compounded the Yankees’ offensive struggles. However, there is optimism with the expected return of Anthony Rizzo on Sunday to conclude a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals. Rizzo, despite his recent struggles, remains the Yankees’ best offensive option at first base.

Rizzo’s Return and Potential Lineup Changes

Rizzo, a 35-year-old veteran, was hitting just .223/.289/.341 with eight home runs and 28 RBIs over 70 games before suffering a right forearm fracture. While those numbers are underwhelming, they are still better than the performance of DJ LeMahieu and Ben Rice, the latter of whom was sent back to Triple-A on Saturday following the Yankees’ 6–5 loss.

The big question now is whether the Yankees will promote top prospect Jasson Dominguez, who could significantly shake up the lineup. With Rizzo likely filling one of the lower spots in the batting order, Dominguez could also be added to bolster the lineup, particularly in the struggling bottom half.

Evaluating Verdugo and Dominguez

Verdugo, who is in a contract year at age 28, is currently hitting just .232/.292/.360 with 11 home runs and 54 RBIs over 130 games. His 83 wRC+ indicates he is performing 17% worse than the average MLB hitter. While Verdugo has recently shown signs of improvement, hitting .346 over the past week, the Yankees must decide if this is enough to keep him in the lineup or if Dominguez should get his opportunity.

With the calendar turning to September, prospects no longer accrue service time, allowing the Yankees to promote Dominguez at any time. The decision will depend on whether the team feels Dominguez is the better fit in left field.

Potential Impact of Dominguez and Rizzo

If both Rizzo and Dominguez are integrated into the lineup, the bottom half could see a significant boost, particularly if both players hit their stride. Rizzo may need some time to regain his form, but his experience will be valuable as he returns to the team. Ideally, Verdugo will continue his hot streak and produce throughout September, reducing the pressure to rely on a young player in the playoffs.

Still, Dominguez offers a switch-hitting bat and substantial power, making him a potentially valuable asset if called upon. Since August 14, Dominguez has been hitting .383 with three home runs and 13 runs, clearly demonstrating he is ready for the major leagues, whether it be later this season or as a primary starter in 2025 when Verdugo is likely to depart in free agency.