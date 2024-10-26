The Yankees are facing the $325 million pitcher they desperately wanted in free agency

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Yankees need a big bounce-back performance in Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday night after Freddie Freeman’s walk-off grand slam stunned them in Game 1. Moving on from that tough loss and quickly refocusing is not just important; it’s essential if the Yankees hope to even the series.

Facing a Familiar Foe: Yoshinobu Yamamoto

The Yankees will face Yoshinobu Yamamoto, a pitcher they previously encountered this season and targeted in free agency before he ultimately signed a 12-year, $325 million deal with the Dodgers last winter. Yamamoto delivered a dominant performance in his lone outing in the Bronx this year, going seven scoreless innings with seven strikeouts and allowing only two hits.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The 26-year-old right-hander had an impressive regular season despite a mid-season injury, posting a 3.00 ERA over 90 innings with 10.50 strikeouts per nine innings, a 75.7% left-on-base rate, and a 47.9% ground ball rate. However, Yamamoto’s postseason performance has been less consistent. Over 12.1 innings, he holds a 5.11 ERA, 8.03 strikeouts per nine, a 68.2% left-on-base rate, and a 58.3% ground ball rate. He’s giving up more home runs and has seen a drop in strikeouts, though he has increased his ground ball rate.

Yamamoto’s Arsenal: What the Yankees Are Up Against

Yamamoto brings a strong mix of pitches, including a four-seam fastball, split-finger fastball, curveball, and cutter. His four-seam fastball averages 95.5 mph with a .262 batting average against it. The split-finger fastball, his signature pitch, is thrown 24.2% of the time and holds hitters to a .170 batting average with a 38.6% whiff rate. Its 30.9 inches of vertical drop makes it especially deceptive as it looks like a fastball before dropping out of the zone.

The Yankees, one of the better fastball-hitting teams this year, may be able to capitalize if they can identify his pitches early. Yamamoto’s velocity is slightly above average, but his precise command, especially with the split finger, makes him tough to hit. Expect him to challenge Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge with high fastballs and low split-fingers.

Credit: Sage Osentoski-Imagn Images

Interestingly, Yamamoto has struggled more against right-handed batters this year, allowing a .263 batting average and a .453 slugging rate. Left-handed batters may find him even tougher, which could shape the Yankees’ lineup strategy for Game 2.

Judge’s Moment to Shine

To win Game 2, the Yankees need Aaron Judge to step up as their offensive anchor. His discipline at the plate and ability to wait for the right pitch will be crucial. Yamamoto will likely throw him a fastball in the zone; Judge just needs to be ready to capitalize when the opportunity arises.

Carlos Rodon on the Mound: A Test Against a Potent Offense

The Yankees will counter with lefty Carlos Rodon on the mound, though Clarke Schmidt might have been the safer choice given Rodon’s matchup against one of the league’s best offenses against left-handed pitching. Coming off the Game 1 loss, the Yankees need a standout performance from Rodon, akin to the one Gerrit Cole delivered to start the series. This game is critical for the Yankees as they seek to avoid heading back to the Bronx down two games in the series.