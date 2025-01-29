Yankees lose bullpen arm to Tigers in $7.75 million deal

The New York Yankees have lost one of their most dependable postseason arms from the 2024 season. Right-hander Tommy Kahnle, a fixture in their bullpen, has signed a one-year, $7.75 million contract with the Detroit Tigers, marking the end of his third stint with the Bronx Bombers. This move adds another seasoned arm to Detroit’s already impressive bullpen, which was a strength for the Tigers last season.

Despite the sour memory of his Game 5 World Series meltdown—when the two runs he allowed ultimately cost the Yankees the title—Kahnle’s overall postseason performance was solid. With a 2.08 ERA in the playoffs, he showed his usual reliability in high-leverage situations. His 2.11 ERA in the regular season also stands as a testament to his consistency, as he struck out 46 batters in 42.2 innings.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Although he did have moments where his changeup was too predictable, Kahnle remained one of manager Aaron Boone’s go-to relievers, especially in October. When the stakes were the highest, Boone trusted Kahnle’s ability to deliver in tough spots. And while it wasn’t always perfect, Kahnle’s importance to the team during the postseason was undeniable.

A New Beginning with the Tigers

Now Kahnle joins a Detroit squad on the rise. The Tigers, who won a playoff series last year for the first time in over a decade, are building a competitive core, and Kahnle will be an important part of their future plans. His arrival strengthens an already formidable bullpen, giving manager AJ Hinch more depth and flexibility as Detroit looks to compete with top AL teams, including the Yankees.

Yankees’ Next Move

With Kahnle’s departure, the Yankees will need to fill the gap in their bullpen. While they are expected to bring in new arms, the focus may shift toward left-handed options to balance out the bullpen. The Yankees have plenty of options, but replacing Kahnle’s consistency won’t be easy.