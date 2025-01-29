Yankees’ elite defensive infield target signs $29 million deal with AL East rival

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Yankees have been searching for infield upgrades this offseason, and Ha-Seong Kim would have been a perfect fit. Instead, the elite defensive infielder is off the board, signing a two-year, $29 million deal on Wednesday, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Kim’s name had been loosely linked to the Yankees, given their glaring hole in the infield, but they never made a serious push to land him. Now, they’ll have to look elsewhere to shore up their infield, which still lacks a clear everyday solution.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Defensive Excellence and Base Running Impact

Kim is one of the best defensive infielders in baseball. His versatility allows him to slot in at shortstop, second base, or third base with minimal drop-off in performance. The Yankees, who have been focused on improving their run prevention after adding Max Fried to their rotation, could have benefited from his elite glove work. He’s still recovering from a shoulder injury that still needs a bit more time to rehab.

In addition to his defense, Kim is an exceptional base runner, giving any team a dynamic presence on the basepaths. The Yankees have been trying to get younger and more athletic, making him an even more logical fit for their current roster construction.

Offensive Limitations but League-Average Production

While Kim is not known for his offensive firepower, he still provides league-average production at the plate. His 2024 numbers were solid, posting a .233/.330/.370 slash line with 11 home runs, 47 RBIs, and 22 stolen bases. He finished with a 101 wRC+, making him slightly above average at the plate. While he doesn’t provide the kind of slugging power the Yankees typically prioritize, his ability to get on base and steal bags would have been a valuable addition.

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Where the Yankees Go From Here

With Kim off the board, the Yankees’ internal third base options remain DJ LeMahieu, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Oswald Peraza. None of those three project as a high-end solution, which means general manager Brian Cashman may still be looking for an upgrade before Opening Day. Free agency doesn’t offer many alternatives, so a trade might be the best path forward.

Kim would have given the Yankees a major defensive boost and helped round out an infield that still has plenty of question marks. Instead, they’ll need to pivot to another option, and with time running out, they can’t afford to wait much longer.