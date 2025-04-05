Yankees made one stellar infield upgrade

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees look like a completely different team this year, but perhaps the most notable change outside of Juan Soto’s departure is Jazz Chisholm Jr. being the team’s new everyday second baseman.

Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm is a big upgrade at second base

For over six years, Gleyber Torres was the Yankees’ primary second baseman. While the start of his career was strong with two All-Star appearances, he was way too inconsistent in the latter half of his Yankees tenure, and the team formally moved on this offseason when he signed with the Detroit Tigers in free agency.

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Furthermore, he struggled defensively while with New York, which is what prompted them to want to move Torres to third base upon acquiring Chisholm last season. However, Torres wouldn’t oblige, making Chisholm play out of position at third base last year.

With Chisholm now back at his natural second base position, he is currently off to a terrific start to the 2025 season. He has hit four home runs in seven games and has been solid defensively as well, making the change from Torres to Chisholm look night and day.

Chisholm has been a huge factor in the Yankees’ hot start

Since switching to the new torpedo bat, Chisholm has boasted a ton of power and much better quality of contact. He has provided great lineup protection for Aaron Judge, which has resulted in him having a historic start to the season and more winning for the Yankees.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Of course, there is still a ton of season left, but the Yankees have all the reason to be encouraged by Chisholm’s hot start. He is only 27 years old and still has two more years left of team control, so the best of him has still yet to come.

The Yankees are looking to have a revenge tour this season and make it back to the World Series, and Chisholm will be a big factor in making it back to the Fall Classic.