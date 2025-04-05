Yankees’ key starting pitcher starts rehab assignment in Double-A

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Yankees got a shot of good news Saturday morning, the kind that might not steal headlines but could quietly stabilize a wobbly part of their roster. Starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt is set to begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset after progressing well in his throwing program over the past week.

That may not sound like much on the surface, but for a Yankees rotation already operating on a skeleton crew, it’s the kind of update that turns eyebrows and loosens shoulders.

Schmidt Nearing Return After Shoulder Concerns

Schmidt has been nursing a shoulder issue that cropped up during spring training, one of those slow-burn injuries that make you hold your breath longer than you’d like. But after throwing 46 pitches over three simulated innings on Monday, the Yankees clearly saw enough to greenlight the next step.

Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

He’ll now get live reps in the minors, and barring any setbacks, could be back with the big-league club within a week or so.

This isn’t just another arm returning—it’s one of their most effective pitchers from last year coming back into the fold.

What Schmidt Brings to the Rotation

Last season, Schmidt delivered a breakout campaign before injuries cut things short. Over 85.1 innings, he posted a stellar 2.85 ERA, striking out 9.81 batters per nine. He also stranded 80% of runners on base and induced a solid 40.5% ground ball rate, showing maturity in high-pressure moments and managing contact well.

He doesn’t just fill a hole—he raises the floor and ceiling of a rotation currently relying on question marks and band-aids.

How This Impacts the Rotation

With Schmidt on the cusp of returning, the Yankees suddenly face a roster crunch—but it’s the good kind. Carlos Carrasco, currently serving as a temporary starter, could slide back into a long-relief role. Rookie Will Warren might get optioned back to Triple-A to continue his development in a lower-stress environment.

Either way, Schmidt’s return offers the Yankees something they haven’t had since Gerrit Cole went down: a little bit of certainty.

And in a season where the offense has carried more weight than expected, reintroducing a weapon like Schmidt could help even things out in the coming weeks.