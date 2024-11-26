MLB Network analyst sees Yankees making a move for top lefty slugger

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees are right in the thick of things with free agent Juan Soto and have been rumored to be pursuing at least one top starter, too. Nobody should forget about their other needs, though. The Yankees reached the World Series with a rather shallow bullpen that has already lost several pieces in free agency, not to mention they have huge holes at first and second base due to Anthony Rizzo and Gleyber Torres leaving.

MLB analyst predicts Cody Bellinger will land in the Bronx

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

MLB Network analyst Harold Reynolds came up with an idea that could solve the Yankees’ first base situation, pointing toward Cody Bellinger:

“I think he’s a Yankee… put him at first base,” Reynolds said as MLB Network posted on X with a clip of the analysis.

Bellinger is an extremely talented hitter and would definitely help the Yankees as a first baseman. There are a few situations dragging his trade value a bit, though. For starters, he just opted into the 2025 campaign on a $27.5 million salary, and if he has a good season, he might opt out and test the market again next year.

There are pros and cons to the idea of the Yankees acquiring Bellinger

He signed a three-year, $80 million deal before last season with opt-outs after 2024 and 2025. That wouldn’t be very convenient for the Yankees. The other problem is that he had a disappointing campaign in 2024 with the Cubs, which is probably why he opted into his 2025 contract. He returned a .751 OPS and hit 18 home runs.

There are, however, reasons to think it might work for the Yankees. The short porch would probably give him a shot at more homers, and a better lineup will also help his counting stats. He is still 29, in his prime, and motivated to play for his next contract. He was also the NL Comeback Player of the Year in 2023, when he was tenth in the NL MVP race.

If the Cubs are willing to eat some of his salary and the Yankees are open to absorbing another pricy contract for 2025, there could be a match.