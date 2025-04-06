Yankees could target ace who just dominated them in 2026 free agency

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

On the surface, it looked like a rough night in the Bronx. The Yankees’ offense was spinning like a turnstile, striking out 13 times against Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen this past week. But while the batters were getting carved up, the front office may have been quietly taking mental notes—and not just about what went wrong.

Gallen’s Ties to the East Coast Could Spark Future Interest

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Gallen is eyeing a return to the East Coast once he hits free agency this upcoming offseason. The 29-year-old was born and raised in New Jersey and played college ball at UNC. That connection could open the door for teams like the Yankees to get involved in the sweepstakes, especially if they view him as a rotation piece worth building around.

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Gallen isn’t just some average arm either—he’s been one of the most consistent starters in the National League over the past few years. Through his first two starts in 2025, he owns a 3.38 ERA across 10.2 innings with 17 strikeouts, good for an eye-popping 14.34 K/9. His 72.9% left-on-base rate and elite command further underscore just how difficult he is to square up.

Yankees Got a Front-Row Seat for What Gallen Brings

When Gallen diced up their lineup earlier this week, it wasn’t a fluke performance. He’s shown this type of dominance before, especially during his breakout 2022 campaign when he logged a 2.54 ERA over 184 innings. Even in 2023, when his ERA ticked up to 3.65, he was still a legitimate top-of-the-rotation arm.

The Yankees certainly saw firsthand what he’s capable of—pinpoint control, late-breaking off-speed pitches, and a fastball that sets everything else up. And while he may not command a Gerrit Cole-level contract, he’ll still require a sizable investment as one of the premier arms on the market.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Could the Yankees Actually Make a Play for Gallen?

Here’s where things get tricky. The Yankees have already committed big dollars to the rotation in recent years, most notably with Carlos Rodón and Max Fried. Gerrit Cole is out until 2026 but is still earning big bucks. So another massive contract for a starter might not be at the top of the to-do list next offseason—especially if they plan to make a run at Astros slugger Kyle Tucker instead.

Cody Bellinger could opt out after this season, which would open up an outfield spot and some financial flexibility. If Tucker becomes available, that might be where Brian Cashman decides to unload the war chest. It’s rare to find a power-hitting lefty in his prime with Tucker’s blend of athleticism and bat-to-ball skills.

But don’t rule out Gallen. Pitching depth is a year-to-year puzzle, and if his asking price is a tier below the elite range, it may line up perfectly with what the Yankees want: a battle-tested East Coast guy with ace stuff and no need for a nine-figure commitment.

For now, Gallen is carving up opposing lineups and making a strong early case as one of the most appealing arms available in next year’s free agent class. And if the Yankees were paying attention between strikeouts, they might’ve just added another name to the top of their offseason wish list.