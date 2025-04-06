Yankees V Tigers series gets major shake up due to weather

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees are gearing up for their second consecutive road trip this season, heading to Detroit to take on the Tigers in a three-game set. But before anyone grabs their gloves and sunflower seeds, there’s been a small twist in the itinerary—thanks to Mother Nature.

Game Times Adjusted Due to Frigid Forecast

Initially, Monday’s game was slated for a 6:40 PM start under the lights at Comerica Park, but with wind chills expected to dip into the 20s by sundown, the Tigers made the logical call to bump it up to a 3:10 PM first pitch.

Tuesday and Wednesday will follow suit with early afternoon games, both scheduled to begin at 1:10 PM. It’s a subtle but important change that should help avoid the kind of numbing temperatures that can make gripping a baseball feel more like holding an ice cube.

Player Health Comes First

Early April games in the Midwest are always a weather gamble, and while some fans might’ve preferred a primetime clash, playing in sunlight—even if it’s a bit filtered—is far better than risking injuries from stiff muscles and frozen digits. The last thing the Yankees need with their already-thin rotation is another setback due to avoidable cold-weather conditions.

The early starts also give both clubs a more manageable environment to get through three straight games without flirting with frostbite. It’s a small but smart adjustment, and one that shows a little foresight from Detroit’s side.

The Yankees will look to keep their offense hot, even if the weather won’t be.