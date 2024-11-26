Yankees bring back injury-prone bullpen arm on $1.8 million deal

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees have been quietly making moves to bolster the back end of their roster ahead of what promises to be a busy offseason. Following last Friday’s non-tender deadline, the Yankees opted to release both Jon Berti and Tim Mayza, saving nearly $8 million in salary. That added financial flexibility provides room for additional upgrades as they look to address key areas of need.

Grisham Returns on One-Year Deal

Among the decisions made, the Yankees chose to retain former Gold Glove-winning outfielder Trent Grisham. They avoided arbitration by signing him to a one-year, $5 million deal. Grisham provides defensive stability and valuable depth in the outfield, a key area for the Yankees as they prepare for potential roster changes.

Yankees Taking a Chance on JT Brubaker

In another under-the-radar move, the Yankees brought back 31-year-old right-handed reliever JT Brubaker. Injuries have derailed Brubaker’s career in recent years, keeping him out of MLB action since 2022. That season, he pitched 144 innings for the Pittsburgh Pirates, posting a 4.69 ERA. While he was primarily a starter, his new role with the Yankees will likely be as a long reliever.

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

Brubaker’s 2023 season was limited to just 16.2 innings in the Yankees’ minor league system. This included 6.2 innings at Triple-A, where he posted a 4.05 ERA. Despite his limited action, the Yankees see potential in his repertoire, which includes a sinker, slider, and curveball as his primary pitches.

A Closer Look at Brubaker’s Arsenal

Brubaker’s sinker, averaging 93 mph, was his most-used pitch during his time with the Pirates. In 2022, it allowed a .283 batting average and a .434 slugging rate, showing room for improvement. However, the Yankees’ pitching development team, led by Matt Blake, likely sees untapped potential. The pitch already has solid horizontal movement, and with adjustments, it could become a more effective weapon.

The slider is another intriguing aspect of Brubaker’s arsenal. In 2022, it generated a 34.3-inch vertical drop, hinting at its potential as a swing-and-miss pitch. If the Yankees can enhance its movement and pair it effectively with his sinker, Brubaker could become a valuable depth piece for the bullpen.

Addressing the Bullpen Void

While the Yankees are known for finding diamonds in the rough, Brubaker alone won’t be enough to cover the innings lost with the departures of Clay Holmes and Tommy Kahnle. Holmes, the team’s leader in saves last season, and Kahnle, a reliable veteran, leave significant gaps in high-leverage situations.

General manager Brian Cashman is expected to target a proven relief arm to fortify the bullpen. The Yankees have been successful in developing pitchers internally, but bringing in an experienced closer or setup man will be critical to maintaining their bullpen’s effectiveness.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Final Thoughts

The Yankees’ recent moves signal a clear intention to reshape the roster while maintaining financial flexibility. By non-tendering Berti and Mayza, they’ve freed up resources to pursue more impactful upgrades. Grisham’s return adds defensive depth, and Brubaker represents a low-risk, high-reward option in their ongoing search for bullpen reinforcements.

With plenty of work still to be done, the Yankees are likely far from finished this offseason. The focus now shifts to securing high-leverage arms and making the kind of impactful additions that will ensure they remain contenders in the American League.