Four Yankees among finalists for major BBWAA awards

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Baseball Writers Association of America, or BBWAA, has officially announced the three finalists in each league for major awards: the MVP, the Cy Young, Manager of the Year, and Rookie of the Year. As expected, the New York Yankees have several players opting for these prestigious recognitions.

This year, the Yankees didn’t have any finalists for the Cy Young award or the Manager of the Year award, even though Aaron Boone had a very good case for the latter. On the other hand, they have four players opting for the other two awards.

Juan Soto and big favorite Aaron Judge are among the top three MVP candidates in the junior circuit, with Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals being the other finalist. Oddsmakers and betting houses have Judge as the most likely winner of the award thanks to his .322 batting average, 58 home runs, and 144 RBI, among many other stats.

The Yankees have a good chance of winning MVP and ROY

Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

Witt is considered a worthy foe for Judge, and most specialists have Soto, whom the Yankees want to sign to a long-term contract this offseason, ranked third in the race.

The AL Rookie of the Year award also has a couple of Yankees in contention. Catcher Austin Wells and starting pitcher Luis Gil are competing with Baltimore Orioles outfielder Colton Cowser, and all three have a solid chance of taking home the hardware.

The Yankees should feel proud of their talented foursome: Judge is the star and face of the team and posted another brilliant campaign, with enormous contributions from Soto.

Gil positioned himself as a top young starter in the American League with a 3.50 ERA, while Wells basically won the starting gig behind the plate with his excellent defense, 13 home runs, and .717 OPS.