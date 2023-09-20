Ex-Yankees fan favorite outfielder goes down with another injury

Oct 23, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Harrison Bader (22) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Houston Astros in the sixth inning during game four of the ALCS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

In a season of adjustments, the New York Yankees had a few key decisions to make before wrapping up their regular campaign, particularly about prospect playing time and veterans seeking playoff action. Shortly after waiving Josh Donaldson, the Yankees bid farewell to fan-favorite outfielder Harrison Bader, who quickly found a new home with the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati, in dire need of centerfield reinforcements, found Bader to be an ideal fit. During his 84-game tenure with the Yankees, the 29-year-old posted a .240 batting average and a .278 OBP, adding seven home runs, 37 RBIs, and 17 stolen bases to his season statistics. Unfortunately, Bader’s stint with the Reds was cut short due to a groin injury, landing him on the 10-day injured list after just 14 games, where he had a .161 average and a .235 OBP.

Defensive Prowess Meets Offensive Struggles

Despite his mediocre hitting record, Bader remains an extraordinary defensive asset, thanks to his agility and speed in the outfield. In 752.1 innings played in center field this year, he boasts a .975 fielding percentage, four defensive runs saved, and 10 outs above average. However, his less-than-impressive offensive metrics are a significant concern.

As Bader prepares to test the waters of free agency, his inconsistent performance may deter teams from offering him a lucrative long-term deal, especially considering his durability issues.

The Unexpected Turn: Jasson Dominguez’s UCL Injury

In Bader’s absence, the Yankees promoted promising talent Jasson Dominguez to finish the season. The move seemed wise, until an unfortunate UCL injury sidelined Dominguez, forcing him to miss half of the upcoming 2024 season. In his short 8-game stretch with the Yankees, Dominguez managed a .258 average and a .303 OBP, along with four home runs and an impressive 162 wRC+.

Dominguez remains the Yankees’ future centerfielder, but his injury leaves a glaring hole for the first half of next season. Could a potential reunion with Bader be on the cards? A cost-effective contract might be appealing for both parties, given that Bader’s role would be a temporary one until Dominguez is fit to return.

A Pivotal Off-Season for the Yankees

The upcoming off-season is poised to be a transformative period for the New York Yankees, with significant changes expected, particularly within the front office. A wise initial step would be avoiding injury-prone players and investing in durable, reliable talent capable of consistent daily performance.

The Yankees have some soul-searching to do as they look to rebuild and enhance their roster for future campaigns. Whether or not Harrison Bader fits into those plans could be one of the more intriguing storylines to watch.