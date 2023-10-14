Could the Yankees start veteran utility-man at third base in 2024?

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees have been vocal about making changes to the franchise from top to bottom. Will they start veteran DJ LeMahieu at third base in 2024, or go in a different direction?

LeMahieu Versus the Rest of the Yankees’ Depth Chart

LeMahieu saw more time at third base than any other Yankees infielder in 2023. In 67 starts, he recorded 35 putouts, 136 assists, and 12 double plays turned while only committing one error.

As a team, the Yankees allowed 698 runs scored. This contributed to their substandard 82-80 record and absence from the 2023 postseason.

The Yankees also have Oswald Peraza and Oswaldo Cabrera, who manned third base a year prior and could be appointed to the starting role in what they hope to be a resurgent 2024.

Peraza saw the second-most time at the position across 33 starts. He posted a .964 fielding percentage, though he committed triple the amount of errors as LeMahieu in half the amount of playing time.

The Yankees are Willing to Restructure Their Entire Franchise if Need Be

The Yankees will be at work in the offseason to return to their winning ways. Team owner Hal Steinbrenner recently threw out the possibility of the franchise making personnel changes on the heels of former MVP Aaron Judge coming against the execution of the analytics department in translating decision-making to on-field success.

LeMahieu will be entering the fourth year of his six-year, $90 million contract in 2024. The four-time gold glove winner will turn 36 next July, and in spite of winning the award most recently in 2022, age may play a factor in how well he’s able to contain offenses next season. He hasn’t seen a significant drop-off in productivity yet, so for now, he remains a viable option to hold third base, barring a major acquisition in free agency.