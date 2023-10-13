The Yankees may have an impact player in Hitting Prospect of the Year

Sal DiMaggio / USA TODAY NETWORK

The depth and caliber of the New York Yankees‘ farm system might raise eyebrows for some, but its roster boasts players with immense potential, ready to etch their mark in the MLB in the foreseeable future.

The Yankees’ Fresh Faces

As the 2023 season drew to a close, the Yankees introduced a handful of fresh talents to their lineup. Players like Everson Pereira, Jasson Dominguez, Oswald Peraza, and Estevan Florial received the much-anticipated call-up. This move not only underscores the team’s trust in its young brigade but also paves the way for potential trades, allowing the Yankees to strategically allocate their resources.

Spotlight on Ben Rice

Yet, among this young brigade, lefty prospect Ben Rice stands out. The 24-year-old’s journey from Low-A Tampa to Double-A Somerset is noteworthy. In his 48-game stint with Somerset, Rice showcased impressive figures: a batting average of .327, a .401 OBP, and a whopping .648 slugging rate. These numbers didn’t just come out of the blue; Rice was honored with the Yankees Hitting Prospect of the Year award, a testament to his growing stature as an offensive powerhouse.

Currently donning the catcher’s mitt, Rice also displays versatility. The Yankees see a potential first baseman in him, an heir apparent to Anthony Rizzo, whose contract culminates post the 2024 season. Considering Rizzo’s last season, marred by concussion symptoms, and his hefty contract, Rice could emerge as an economical yet potent replacement. His left-handed prowess, evident from the 16 homers in 48 Double-A games, only adds weight to this argument.

Rice’s stats don’t just end with batting. A glance at his 18.9% strikeout rate, 9.5% walk rate, and an impressive 182 wRC+ further validate his credentials. And, in the 127 innings he played as a first baseman for Somerset, Rice boasted a flawless fielding record, registering 86 putouts. This repositioning hints at the Yankees’ long-term vision, possibly indicating Rice’s ascension as the front-runner for the first base post-Rizzo era.

Anticipating his trajectory, a promotion to Triple-A Scranton might be on the cards for Rice next year. Having demonstrated offensive prowess across minor league tiers, the challenge lies in sustaining this momentum. The potential is undeniable; the key will be strategizing his ascent through the ranks.