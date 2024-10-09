Could the Yankees go with power-hitting outfielder in Game 3?

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

As the Yankees continue their postseason run, it’s becoming clear that the team is struggling to drive in runs, especially with runners in scoring position. While Aaron Judge has been the focal point of the offense all season, his recent struggles in the playoffs have left the Yankees searching for more power in the lineup. With this need for home run-hitting capabilities, the Yankees might be considering a shake-up in the outfield, though it remains unlikely.

Verdugo’s Consistent but Limited Impact

Alex Verdugo has been a steady presence in left field over the first two games of the ALDS. He had a strong performance in Game 1, recording two hits and two runs in the Yankees’ 6–5 victory. In Game 2, he managed one hit in four at-bats, showing a level of consistency at the plate. Defensively, Verdugo has been solid, helping to stabilize the outfield.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

However, while Verdugo’s contact-hitting ability is valuable, his lack of power limits his ability to drive in runs. The Yankees rely heavily on their big hitters to produce runs, and Verdugo doesn’t offer the home run threat that the team may need as they face tougher pitching in the playoffs.

Jasson Dominguez: A Potential Spark?

One option for adding more power to the lineup is Jasson Dominguez, the Yankees’ young prospect known for his power, especially as a left-handed batter. Dominguez could be a good matchup in Game 3, as he has the ability to change the course of a game with one swing. With Seth Lugo set to take the mound, Dominguez’s ability to hit from the left side could provide the Yankees with a much-needed power boost.

Although Dominguez has spent most of the postseason on the bench, his potential as a power hitter could be invaluable. Playoff games are often decided by one run, as seen in the Yankees’ Game 1 win. Having a player like Dominguez, who can hit the ball out of the park, gives the Yankees a chance to add some much-needed firepower to their lineup.

Defense vs. Offense: The Yankees’ Dilemma

Despite Dominguez’s potential at the plate, the Yankees may be hesitant to make a change in left field. Verdugo has been reliable defensively, and the team may prioritize defense over offense, especially against a strong pitcher like Lugo. There’s also the possibility that the Yankees could turn to Trent Grisham, another outfielder who offers elite defensive skills but not much offensive upside.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

In the end, the Yankees may opt to keep Dominguez on the bench, utilizing him as a pinch-runner or pinch-hitter in critical moments. His ability to provide a spark off the bench could be just what the Yankees need in a close game. However, if the team continues to struggle to produce runs, calling on Dominguez to take over in left field could be a bold move that pays off.

Finding the Right Balance

As the series progresses, the Yankees will need to find a balance between defense and offense. While Verdugo has been consistent, the lack of power in the lineup has been an issue. Dominguez represents an option for the Yankees to inject some power into the batting order, but the risk of sacrificing defense could be too great.

Ultimately, the Yankees need more production from their entire lineup, and finding the right mix of players will be key to advancing further in the postseason. Whether they stick with Verdugo, give Grisham more playing time, or take a chance on Dominguez, the Yankees will need all hands on deck to keep their playoff hopes alive.