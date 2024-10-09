Yankees’ X-Factor for Game 3 of the ALDS vs. the Royals

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

In Game 2 of the ALDS, the Yankees were thoroughly outplayed by Kansas City Royals’ lefty pitcher Cole Ragans. Now, as they prepare for Game 3 on Wednesday night, the challenge only grows with Seth Lugo set to take the mound for Kansas City. To keep their postseason hopes alive, the Yankees will need their star players, particularly Aaron Judge, to step up and deliver.

Yankees’ Pitching Matchup: Lugo vs. Clarke Schmidt

The Yankees are faced with a less-than-ideal pitching matchup, with Seth Lugo taking on Clarke Schmidt. This isn’t the situation the team had envisioned, but they must find a way to overcome it. The Yankees’ success often hinges on the performance of their key players, and no player is more critical to their offense than Aaron Judge.

Judge is coming off an MVP-caliber regular season. The 32-year-old slugger put up outstanding numbers over 158 games, hitting .322/.458/.701 with 58 home runs and 144 RBIs. However, his postseason performance so far has been underwhelming, and the Yankees need him to regain his regular-season form.

Judge’s Slow Start to the Playoffs

In the first two games of the ALDS, Judge’s performance has been disappointing. Over nine plate appearances, he has posted a .143/.333/.143 slash line with a 44.4% strikeout rate. In Game 1, against Michael Wacha and the Royals’ bullpen, Judge struck out three times. One of those strikeouts came in the first inning when the Yankees had two men on base with no outs, a critical moment where Judge failed to capitalize.

Judge’s ability to deliver in clutch moments, particularly with runners in scoring position (RISP), has been a hallmark of his regular-season success. This year, with RISP, Judge hit .336/.508/.711. His ability to come through in key situations is what makes him such a dangerous player. But so far in the postseason, the Yankees have struggled to convert these opportunities, leaving numerous runners stranded on base.

Judge’s Power Is Critical to the team’s Success

Judge ranks in the 100th percentile in several key offensive metrics, including average exit velocity, barrel percentage, and hard-hit percentage. His power and ability to change the course of a game with one swing are undeniable. However, with the Yankees now facing the potential of a 2–1 series deficit, Judge needs to find his form before the team faces possible elimination.

A loss on Wednesday would put the Yankees in a difficult position, with their backs against the wall for the remainder of the series. They cannot afford another lackluster offensive performance, and Judge must be the catalyst to spark the team’s offense.

Relying on Judge and Soto

While Juan Soto has been consistently performing at a high level throughout the series, the Yankees need more than just Soto’s contributions. Judge must step up and carry the offensive load, as he did throughout the regular season. If the Yankees want to avoid elimination and advance in the postseason, Judge’s bat needs to come alive and produce the game-changing moments he is known for.