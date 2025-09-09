Aaron Boone says former Yankees infielder deserves ‘a good ovation from fans’ in return to the Bronx

The New York Yankees begin a crucial series against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday, facing one of the American League’s elite contenders.

This matchup carries extra meaning beyond the standings, as Gleyber Torres makes his first Yankee Stadium appearance since leaving the Bronx.

A Familiar Face in a New Uniform

Now wearing Detroit’s colors, Torres signed a one-year, $15 million deal after the Yankees chose not to bring him back in the offseason.

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Despite his reputation for defensive lapses, Torres was a steady contributor for years, becoming an emotional fixture in pinstripes.

Aaron Boone, the Yankees’ manager, believes the Bronx faithful should welcome Torres warmly, recognizing his dedication and achievements during his tenure.

“He’s a staple in their lineup,” Boone said, stressing that Torres’ consistent production still makes him a dangerous opponent.

Aaron Boone on Gleyber Torres, who returns to Yankee Stadium tonight with the Tigers:



“He’s a staple in their lineup. He’s a really good player. We saw that here, especially the finish he had last year … he’s carried it over there and been really consistent for them.”



Boone… — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) September 9, 2025

Torres’ Bronx Legacy

Torres arrived with tremendous expectations in 2018, immediately electrifying fans with his bat and youthful energy in the Yankees’ infield.

Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

During his first two years in the majors, Torres hit 62 home runs and looked like a future star, flashing the offensive firepower scouts had long predicted.

However, the road wasn’t always smooth, as stretches between 2020 and 2021 brought struggles that tested his patience and confidence.

By 2022, though, Torres rediscovered his balance, becoming a reliable bat and settling into the role of dependable second baseman.

A Postseason Push That Cemented His Role

Even in his final year with New York, Torres proved his value when it mattered most during their postseason run in 2024.

After a sluggish first half, Torres rebounded, posting a 116 wRC+ in October as the Yankees stormed toward the World Series.

That effort, even though it didn’t lead to lifting the trophy, left an imprint, reminding fans that while his career in pinstripes wasn’t flawless, it was undeniably meaningful.

Boone insists that the years he spent in pinstripes and the contributions he made should earn Torres gratitude from Yankee fans when he steps back onto the Bronx dirt.

The Rival Returns Stronger

Now, Torres comes back to the Stadium with Detroit carrying strong numbers—15 home runs, a 115 wRC+, and 2.4 fWAR.

Detroit has surged to the top of the AL Central, and Torres’ production has played a crucial role in their stability.

For the Yankees, his return feels bittersweet—an echo of what could have been had both sides, particularly the team, chosen to commit.

The moment recalls an old friendship that ends, only to see the other thrive elsewhere, leaving behind mixed emotions.

A Bronx Reception Awaits

Yankee Stadium has always been a stage for emotional storylines, and Tuesday promises another unforgettable chapter for fans and players.

Boone hopes the crowd remembers Torres as more than numbers, recognizing the pride and effort he showed in pinstripes.

Though he never fully lived up to his top-prospect billing, Torres wore the Yankees uniform with heart and consistent determination.

His reception tonight will reveal how the Bronx balances nostalgia with loyalty, as a former favorite now arrives as a rival.

READ MORE: The Yankees are nearing a major big shortstop position change