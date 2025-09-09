The Yankees are nearing a major big shortstop position change

The New York Yankees entered the 2025 season believing Anthony Volpe would cement himself as their long-term answer at shortstop.

Instead, they’re now staring at a dilemma that could change their infield down the stretch and into October.

Volpe’s offensive struggles hit rock bottom

Volpe’s bat has simply not shown up this season, leaving him a liability in a lineup fighting for consistency.

The 24-year-old is slashing just .207/.269/.396, with 19 home runs and 70 RBIs, producing a career-worst 82 wRC+.

Even during his best stretch as a rookie, Volpe wasn’t an above-average offensive player, but he wasn’t this unplayable either.

His swing adjustments rarely stick, and his approach at the plate often feels like patchwork instead of sustainable growth.

While the raw power occasionally shows up, it comes at the cost of consistent contact, limiting his overall offensive value.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Defensive metrics tell a harsh story

If the Yankees could count on elite defense, Volpe’s offensive shortcomings might be easier to stomach.

Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case this season, with Volpe committing 19 errors, the second most among MLB shortstops.

His .961 fielding percentage, -8 outs above average, and -6 fielding run value all reflect a troubling defensive regression.

For a player once viewed as a Gold Glove-caliber defender, the drop-off is especially concerning at a critical defensive position.

The Yankees can’t afford their shortstop to be both an offensive black hole and a defensive liability in the same season.

Jose Caballero waiting in the wings

That’s where Jose Caballero enters the conversation, a versatile utility man capable of taking over full-time shortstop duties.

Caballero has logged over 1,100 innings at short, with four defensive runs saved and nine outs above average in his career.

This season, he’s hitting .227 with a .330 OBP while swiping 43 bases, giving the Yankees speed and pressure on opponents.

Though not an offensive star, Caballero provides steadier contact skills, better discipline, and superior defense compared to Volpe.

His presence offers the Yankees a chance to stabilize both sides of the ball heading into a pivotal playoff race.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Boone’s balancing act

Manager Aaron Boone acknowledged the possibility of starting Caballero, but for now, he’s sticking with Volpe as the regular.

Boone told Bryan Hoch of MLB.com: “We believe and hope his best days are here for us and down the stretch, hopefully into October. We saw that last year from him, how good he was for us in October.”

That vote of confidence highlights Boone’s loyalty, but it also underlines the Yankees’ desperation for Volpe to rediscover his spark.

Patience is wearing thin, though, and Boone may soon have no choice but to make the switch.

Also Read:Yankees want MVP candidate to be smart with his throws in the short term

A decision looming

The Yankees are in the thick of a playoff battle, and every out, every error, every at-bat matters enormously.

If Volpe can’t turn things around within the next few weeks, the Yankees’ hand will be forced by the numbers.

Caballero may not be flashy, but his steadiness could be the difference between October success and another painful early exit.

For now, Volpe remains the starter — but the clock is ticking, and Boone knows time is no longer on his side.