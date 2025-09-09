Yankees want MVP candidate to be smart with his throws in the short term

The New York Yankees know that Aaron Judge’s throwing arm remains under careful watch.

Every time Judge winds up in right field, fans hold their breath, wondering if his elbow can handle the strain.

He has not yet unleashed the cannon throws that once froze baserunners and brought Yankee Stadium to its feet.

Instead, his tosses have been measured, often hitting the cutoff man rather than traveling the full distance to the bag.

Boone’s Plan to Protect Judge

Yankees manager Aaron Boone has revealed the team is using “creative cuts” to support Judge during his recovery from an flexor strain suffered in July.

That means infielders are adjusting their positioning, prepared to take relay throws sooner than they normally would.

It’s a safety net, designed to reduce stress on Judge’s arm while still keeping him active in right field.

Boone explained this is all part of a ramp-up process, allowing Judge to gradually build strength and confidence.

The Yankees know they need him for October, and Boone has emphasized the importance of taking a cautious approach.

Signs of Progress Between Games

Last Friday, Judge’s throws looked tentative, sparking speculation about whether he was truly healthy enough to contribute.

His relays lacked the force and zip that made him one of baseball’s most feared defensive outfielders.

By Sunday, however, there were visible signs of improvement, with Judge’s arm appearing both stronger and more fluid.

Boone noted that the difference between Friday and Sunday was significant, offering reassurance about Judge’s recovery path.

For a team chasing postseason stability, even small steps forward from their captain carry immense weight in September.

Why Judge’s Arm Is Crucial

Judge’s defensive readiness has ripple effects throughout the Yankees’ lineup and overall roster construction.

If Judge can handle right field with near-full strength, Boone gains much-needed flexibility to balance his defensive alignments.

That scenario allows Giancarlo Stanton, whose outfield defense is not good, to remain locked into the designated hitter spot.

It also frees up Boone to use younger, more versatile players in the field without sacrificing offensive firepower.

In many ways, Judge’s presence functions like the stabilizing anchor on a ship, keeping everything around him steady.

The Larger Playoff Picture

The Yankees understand that one ill-timed setback for Judge could drastically alter their postseason trajectory.

Every throw matters, not only for immediate results but also for how it shapes his long-term availability.

Boone has made it clear the organization is building toward playing meaningful baseball in October, not September.

The coaching staff is balancing the urgency of winning now with the responsibility of protecting their captain’s health.

That tension creates a difficult balancing act, but it’s one the Yankees must manage with precision and patience.

Judge’s Intangibles Still Shine

Even without his trademark arm strength, Judge continues to bring value to the Yankees on a nightly basis.

His leadership, calm demeanor, and consistent presence in the lineup keep the clubhouse focused during tight playoff races.

You can see the confidence he inspires in teammates whenever he steps onto the field, even in a limited role.

Judge’s willingness to play smart rather than reckless is also a lesson for younger Yankees still learning the grind.

Sometimes, true leadership means holding back now so the team can reap rewards when the games matter most.

Caution Now, Payoff Later

Judge’s road to full recovery is clearly unfinished, but the Yankees are determined to play the long game.

Each cautious throw is part of a broader plan designed to preserve him for the spotlight of October baseball.

Fans may want to see fireworks from his arm immediately, but patience is part of the Yankees’ playoff blueprint.

Even with limitations, Judge’s presence symbolizes hope, resilience, and the reminder of what this team can achieve.

The path ahead may not be smooth, but every step hints at the eventual return of the Judge everyone remembers.

