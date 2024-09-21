3 players the Yankees can’t trust in the playoffs

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

October baseball is not an individual sport; it’s a team effort. The Yankees need to be firing on all cylinders to make a deep push toward the World Series. At times, the team has relied heavily on a few key contributors to pick up the slack, but to truly succeed, everyone needs to elevate their game. They must avoid compromising their ability to win, especially with a few players who have become more of a liability than an asset.

Here are three players the Yankees can’t fully trust heading into the playoffs:

1. Clay Holmes: The Impending Free Agent Closer

Clay Holmes has been inconsistent in recent months, losing his closer role to Luke Weaver, who has been outstanding recently. On the season, the 31-year-old right-hander has a 3.30 ERA over 60 innings, with a career-high 29 saves. However, Holmes has blown a league-high 13 saves, and his strikeouts have dropped to 9.75 per nine innings. He’s also giving up more home runs than in his last three seasons.

While his underlying metrics still look good, Holmes is not getting the same swing-and-miss results with his sinker, which is supposed to be his bread-and-butter pitch. Despite a slight increase in velocity, the sinker has been a problem, generating a .333 batting average and a .447 slugging rate. Holmes has reduced its usage by 14% compared to last year, indicating a loss of confidence in his command of the pitch.

Credit: Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images

At this point, the Yankees can’t rely on Holmes as their primary closer. Manager Aaron Boone has been using him in late-inning support roles, trying to avoid putting him in high-pressure situations. Since September 1, Holmes has posted a 9.00 ERA, with a significant dip in strikeouts, ground ball percentage, and a worrying increase in walks. The Yankees need to ride the hot hand and not force Holmes into games where his confidence is already shot.

2. Marcus Stroman: A Struggling Veteran

Marcus Stroman should not be a part of the Yankees’ postseason strategy unless absolutely necessary. The 33-year-old has had a tough season, with a 4.04 ERA and a career-low 6.66 strikeouts per nine innings. He’s also seen nearly a 9% drop in ground ball percentage compared to 2023, and his velocity has noticeably decreased.

Stroman was removed from the starting rotation and moved to the bullpen, where he has been used mainly in low-leverage situations. While he can eat up innings if needed, Stroman is not someone the Yankees can trust in high-stakes moments. His diminished effectiveness makes him a liability in critical playoff situations.

3. Giancarlo Stanton: A Fading Postseason Powerhouse

The Yankees can no longer count on Giancarlo Stanton to deliver in the postseason as he once did. The 34-year-old slugger has been ice-cold for months and hasn’t had a standout playoff performance since 2020. Boone will likely give Stanton some room to break out of his slump, but the Yankees can’t afford to rely on him if he continues to underperform.

Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

This season, Stanton is hitting .232/.295/.468 with 25 homers and 64 RBIs. However, since August 1, his numbers have plummeted, hitting just .202. Boone must be cautious with how he uses Stanton because, if he’s not hitting home runs, he’s essentially a non-factor in the Yankees’ offensive strategy.

There’s even a possibility that Jasson Dominguez could step in as the designated hitter if Stanton continues to struggle. Dominguez offers more in terms of contact hitting and base running, making him a potential option to replace Stanton in key moments.

The Yankees’ Path Forward

As the Yankees head into the playoffs, it’s crucial for Boone to manage these players carefully and lean on those who are in form. Holmes, Stroman, and Stanton are capable of making an impact, but if their struggles continue, the Yankees must be ready to pivot to more reliable options. October baseball is unforgiving, and the Yankees need everyone to contribute if they want to make a serious run for the World Series.