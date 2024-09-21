The Yankees may face a difficult decision with ice-cold slugger

Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

With the playoffs just days away, the Yankees need to be operating at full capacity. The regular season concludes on September 29 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, but the upcoming three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles could determine the winner of the American League East.

Yankees’ Veteran Players Must Step Up

As the postseason approaches, the Yankees’ veterans and high-paid players need to make a significant impact. While there’s little concern about Aaron Judge or Juan Soto, there is growing worry about Giancarlo Stanton. He has been in a prolonged cold streak and has become more of a liability than an asset for the team.

This season, the 34-year-old is hitting .232/.293/.468, with 25 homers, 64 RBIs, a 30.9% strikeout rate, and a 7.7% walk rate. His 113 wRC+ is decent, but with his overall numbers trending down and his walk rate at the lowest point of his career, it’s questionable whether the Yankees will see a return to form from Stanton in the playoffs.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Stanton’s Playoff Track Record

Stanton has a history of delivering in the playoffs. In 27 career postseason games, he boasts a 152 wRC+ with 11 home runs, making him a formidable force. His last significant playoff appearance was in 2022, when he hit 31 homers and drove in 78 RBIs during the regular season. Before that, he appeared in just one game in 2021 and seven in 2020. However, the dominant playoff version of Stanton seems to be fading, raising the possibility of Yankees Manager Aaron Boone making a bold decision.

Potential Role Change for Stanton

If Stanton’s struggles continue, there’s a scenario where Jasson Dominguez could take over as the primary designated hitter, with Alex Verdugo starting in left field. Dominguez offers more in terms of contact hitting and base running, whereas Stanton’s value is largely tied to his power.

If Stanton isn’t hitting home runs, his lack of speed and base-running ability make him a liability. He still ranks among the league’s best in barrel percentage, hard-hit percentage, and average exit velocity, showcasing his elite slugging ability. However, his sprint speed ranks in the 3rd percentile, making him a non-factor on the basepaths.

Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Boone’s Dilemma: Loyalty vs. Winning

It’s unlikely that Boone would completely bench Stanton, especially in the early rounds of the playoffs, whether in the Wild Card or the ALDS. Stanton’s ability to change a game with one swing is undeniable and remains valuable. However, Dominguez also possesses game-changing potential, which could force Boone to make a tough decision. At this point in the season, the Yankees’ focus must be on winning, even if it means challenging loyalties and making difficult lineup adjustments.

The next few games, particularly against the Orioles, will provide crucial insight into whether Stanton can shake off his slump and contribute when it matters most.