Rangers reportedly negotiating $64M extension with breakout star forward

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

While all recent attention seems to be paid to the New York Rangers’ contract negotiations with superstar goalie Igor Shesterkin, general manager Chris Drury seems to be aiming to get another deal done. The Rangers have reportedly been negotiating with breakout star and former first-overall pick Alexis Lafreniere on a massive contract extension.

According to NHL insider Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, the Rangers have been working on a deal with Lafreniere going back to summer. He adds that talks are ongoing and that different options are on the table, including a deal estimated to be in the ranges of eight years at $8 million AAV. Seravalli broke down what he’s heard from his sources regarding the negotiations:

“The New York Rangers have also been doing a lot of work on Alexis Lafreniere and that file,” Seravalli said on Sports on Prime Canada. “… I’m told that they made some pretty significant progress over the summer. Talks are ongoing. They needed to be kind of shelved for a second as the Rangers were trying to get Shesterkin done before the season started, but this is a big moment for New York with Lafreniere as they try and put the future cap picture together for this team.

“… Lafreniere being 22 years old — really still just kind of scratching the surface for this team — after a big step forward last year and a monster playoff run for New York, they’re going to need to take care of this guy and this is going to be one of the biggest deals that Lafreniere gets the opportunity to sign.”

Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Seravalli also threw out the price tag of one of the contracts that has been negotiated:

“Sources indicated that the discussions revolved around eight-year deal at $8 million plus per year,” Seravalli said. “There’s a couple different options that are on the table for New York and Lafreniere, but I can guarantee you this: If Alexis Lafreniere is re-signing in New York, you won’t see an AAV under $7 million, depending on what that term is.”

Lafreniere has earned his big payday

While an AAV exceeding $7-8 million might initially seem steep, a closer look at Lafreniere’s production indicates he would be well worth the contract. The 2020 first-overall pick just turned 23 years old and seems to be scratching the surface of the potential that made him such a high draft pick.

Last season, Lafreniere broke out, setting new career highs in goals (28), assists (29), total points (57), and shots on goal (217). He also added 14 points (eight goals and six assists) in 16 playoff games with a +2 rating.

Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Lafreniere blossomed into one of the Rangers’ biggest stars and core pieces in the top six last season. Just one game into this season, he already looks like he could smash the career marks that he set on the previous campaign. Lafreniere had two points in the season opener, including a beautiful, toe-drag, five hole goal that exhibited the progress the young winger has made in his skill set over the past few years.

At just 23, locking in Lafreniere now would be a wise decision. He has only gotten better every year and is looking like a potential point-per-game player this season while playing on a star-studded line alongside Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck.

The price tag might be in the $8 million range for now, but if the Rangers wait any longer, that number might skyrocket. It would be best for Drury to get a deal done with Lafreniere as soon as possible and lock him in long-term.