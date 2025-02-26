Rangers’ 4th-line forward powers team to clutch win without top defensemen

Credit: Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images

The New York Rangers left Long Island with two much-needed points, their fifth win in their last seven games, while the Islanders dropped their fourth straight. After Urho Vaakanainen and Alexander Romanov traded a pair of goals early in the first period, the Blueshirts would score four unanswered to lock up an impressive 5-1 victory.

Rangers’ fourth line leads the charge to victory

The Rangers’ fourth line exploded for three scores. Jonny Brodzinski had a pair, notching his first multi-goal game of his career. Fan favorite Matt Rempe scored as well, a beautiful tip-in goal. Rempe was a net-front presence all night, using his massive frame to screen Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin on Brodzinski’s first goal.

Recently-re-acquired J.T. Miller scored again, his fifth since his return to NY just eight games ago. His physical play and fiery attitude continue to spark the entire offense.

Fox and Miller leave early

The Rangers finished the game with only four healthy defensemen. K’Andre Miller left the game with a lower-body injury in the second period, and former Norris Trophy winner Adam Fox went straight to the locker room after landing awkwardly on his shoulder midway through the third.

The status of the pair of blueliners is still up in the air. If either of the two are ruled out for an extended period of time, expect GM Chris Drury to try to acquire some depth in the back end before the trade deadline.

Fox is the Rangers’ top defenseman and plays an essential role on the power play. He contributed an assist before being injured, extending his point streak to eight games. K’Andre Miller is a defensive staple as well, averaging over 21 minutes of ice time per game.

The Rangers are still struggling to generate shots

For the second straight contest, the Blueshirts were heavily outshot. The Islanders bombarded Igor Shesterkin with 37 shots, while the Rangers only took 17. Shesterkin once again showed why he is the highest-paid netminder in the NHL, making ridiculous saves look routine, sending the visiting fans into a frenzy. “Igor” chants were loud enough to be heard through the broadcast.

The Rangers have three days off to address their defensive issues

Last night’s win puts the Rangers at 62 points, tied with the Boston Bruins and Ottawa Senators. The final Wild Card spot is currently occupied by the Columbus Bluejackets, who have 64 points.

The Rangers are off until Friday, when the Toronto Maple Leafs come to town, kicking off a four-game home stand. They will have to use this time off to find a way to take some pressure off of Shesterkin down the stretch. With Fox and Miller banged up, it will be gut-check time for the entire roster.