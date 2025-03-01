Rangers: Good news and bad news from heart-breaking 3–2 loss to Toronto Maple Leafs

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The New York Rangers never managed to gain a lead during Friday night’s 3–2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Blueshirts have not won more than two games in a row since October. With 23 games left, they now sit four points out of a playoff berth. The Columbus Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings, who currently hold the two Wild Card spots, are set to face each other on Saturday in this year’s Stadium Series matchup.

Mika Zibanejad stays hot

Mika Zibanejad, who was labeled one of the “Most Disappointing NHL Players at Halfway Point” by Sports Illustrated, seems to have turned the corner on the season and gotten hot with the arrival of J.T. Miller. Zibanejad is now tied for the second most points in the NHL since Miller’s return to New York. The highly criticized veteran has 13 points in that nine-game span after his goal and assist in the latest loss.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

4th line sees reduced role after strong performance

The Rangers’ fourth line was rewarded for their strong performance against the Islanders with an unexplainable reduced role. After scoring three goals on Tuesday, the trio of Othmann, Brodzinski, and Rempe all saw less than five minutes of ice time a piece through the first two periods.

Even still, the line was able to generate their share of offensive chances, with Brodzinski hitting the crossbar after a sweet drop pass from Othmann late in the second. Rempe was involved in a scrum in front of the Maple Leafs’ net after trying to jam in a loose puck. While consistent scoring cannot be expected from this unit, their sudden offensive spark should be kindled, not stamped out by reducing their ice time.

Chris Kreider misses his third straight game

After practicing Thursday and participating in morning skate on Friday, Chris Kreider was considered a game-time decision for the contest, before ultimately being ruled out. The 33-year-old forward has now missed three straight games with an upper body injury.

Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images

His participation in practice is a good sign, however, as the Rangers could benefit from his return to the lineup. Jimmy Vesey, who dressed in place of Kreider, was a -1 and did not record a shot on goal in his nine minutes of ice time against Toronto.

What’s next for the Rangers?

The Rangers will host the Nashville Predators on Sunday. As the season wanes to a close, last year’s Presidents’ Trophy winners will be in a dog fight to secure a Wild Card spot.