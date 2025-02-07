Rangers’ maligned veteran star is heating up at the right time

Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images

A huge comeback win at home against the Boston Bruins kept the New York Rangers within 4 points of a Wild Card spot as the playoff race tightens up. Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider found some more of their vintage short-handed magic, connecting for the game-winning goal with 8:06 left in the third.

The assist was Zibanejad’s second of the game, giving him his sixth point in the three games since the arrival of J.T. Miller. The 31-year-old center’s play has been heavily scrutinized this year, with trade rumors continuing to circle despite Zibanejad’s full no-movement clause. Unlike Jacob Trouba and Barclay Goodrow, who had no trade clauses, he cannot be waived.

Rangers need a late-season push

Luckily for the Rangers, the veteran forward has seemed to find his game lately, and just in time. Something the team needs desperately at this point of the season. With 29 games left on the schedule, the Blueshirts will be in a dogfight to make the playoffs the rest of the way.

Zibanejad knows this, telling MSG Network, “We need to win now.”

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Zibanejad has turned things around after a rough start to the season

While Zibanejad’s lack of earlier production may partially account for the Rangers’ current situation, a late-season surge that carries into the playoffs could push his early-season woes out of the minds of fans and management alike.

Zibanejad has impacted the game in all three phases lately, registering points on the power play, even strength, and shorthanded. This is the type of play the Rangers have come to expect and rely on from their tenured two-way forward.

The Rangers will host the Pittsburg Penguins Friday night at the Garden before heading to Columbus to play the Bluejackets on Saturday. They then take a two-week break for the 4 Nations Face Off.

These next two games are huge, with the Penguins sitting just 3 points behind the Rangers, and the Bluejackets 3 points ahead. It will be crucial for Zibanejad to maintain his recent hot spell into these upcoming contests and through the extended break.

The Rangers have a ton of firepower in their top 6 forwards. If they can get them to all catch fire down the stretch, the squad has the experience and depth needed to make a deep playoff run.