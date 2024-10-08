Rangers’ elite goalie reportedly rejected record-breaking contract

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The New York Rangers have been playing a back-and-forth game with goaltender Igor Shesterkin. The Blueshirts don’t have an abundance of cap space to improve their roster, but Shesterkin is insistent on becoming the highest-paid goalie in NHL history.

New York has until the end of this season to sign Shesterkin. They’ve been making attempts before the year has even begun, but have failed to reach an agreement. It seems as if the Rangers finally caved in and offered Shesterkin the record-setting contract he’s been looking for — but it still wasn’t enough.

Shesterkin reportedly rejects 8×11 record-breaking contract

Per Kevin Weekes, the Rangers offered Shesterkin an eight-year, $11 million AAV contract. It would have made him the highest-paid goaltender in NHL history, just as he desires. Despite this, Shesterkin has reportedly rejected it. It seems he is still asking for more.

Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

If Shesterkin truly wants to remain a Ranger, as he has previously said, he needs to start being more realistic. He’s supposedly asking for a contract worth as much as $12 million annually, which would be incredibly difficult for the Rangers to manage. Sure, he won’t be a free agent until after this season ends. He and his team have every right to hardball right now. But as the season progresses, there needs to be some change in the way this future contract looks if Shesterkin is to stay in New York long-term.

What should the Rangers do if Shesterkin refuses to budge?

The Rangers will need elite goaltending if they plan to win a Stanley Cup. Shesterkin provides that as the best goaltender in the world. But keeping Shesterkin around may end up being too expensive if he refuses to sign for any lower than his desired $12 million contract.

Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

If the Rangers can’t convince Shesterkin to take a more team-friendly deal, there may come a time when tough decisions need to be made. Do they try to trade him at the deadline this year? Do they let him walk in free agency?

At the end of the day, the Rangers need to do everything in their power to extend Shesterkin no matter the price. The only way he shouldn’t be signed is if Chris Drury can’t physically afford the contract because of salary cap restrictions. He will likely be extended. But if Shesterkin’s asking price keeps increasing and he refuses to budge, don’t be surprised if there is a shocking move made later this year.