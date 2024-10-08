Rangers: Final 2024-25 season preview and predictions

The New York Rangers have just one more sleep until the 2024-25 season begins Wednesday night. The Blueshirts will start the year by facing off against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

New York is looking to take the next step and win their first Stanley Cup since 1994. Earning the President’s trophy last season was not enough. With 82 games in store, this season will be full of excitement and unexpected twists.

MVP Prediction: Artemi Panarin

Last Season: Artemi Panarin

The Rangers’ most valuable player this season will likely be a repeat winner with superstar winger Artemi Panarin leading the offense. He scored 120 points last year, the first time he surpassed 100 in his career. With the Rangers’ elite second line remaining intact this season, chances are that Panarin will be able to recreate another historic year for himself.

There are a few other possible candidates for MVP, including Igor Shesterkin and Adam Fox. But what separates Panarin from the rest is his consistency. There have been a few stretches where Panarin has gone cold, keeping himself on the scoresheet nearly every game he plays in. His only downside is his playoff abilities, but he should be the clear favorite for the Rangers’ regular season MVP.

Breakout Player Prediction: K’Andre Miller

Last Season: Alexis Lafreniere

The Rangers have a few young players on their roster that have the potential to break out into stars. But the one with the best chances is defenseman K’Andre Miller. The 24-year-old is entering his fifth NHL season, and has been solid thus far. But this season, he has the perfect surroundings to help him take the next step.

Miller is projected to start the season playing with Fox as his defensive partner. Fox is elite, having already won a Norris Trophy in his young career. He makes those who play with him better, giving Miller the chance to reap the benefits of his new partner. Both are offensively-minded, which means Miller’s point production should see a steep increase.

Miller is also projected to start the season on the Rangers’ second power play unit, replacing Jacob Trouba. This will also undoubtedly help him boost his stats even further. Considering this is a contract year for Miller, the young defenseman will surely seize both of these opportunities and play at his best.

Final Standings Prediction: 1st in the Metropolitan Division

Last Season: 55-23-4 / Presidents Trophy Winners

The Rangers not only won the Metropolitan Division last season, but they also won the Presidents’ Trophy by finishing first in the entire NHL. They’ll likely have another incredible season, but it will be tough to finish at the top of the league two years in a row.

Even if the Rangers don’t win the Presidents’ Trophy, they still have a solid chance at winning their division. Carolina and New Jersey both got better, which will make it a tough race. But New York still possesses an abundance of talent and skill that’ll be tough to beat. As long as everything plays out like it did last season, the Rangers should be able to finish first in the Metropolitan Division once again.

