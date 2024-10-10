Rangers’ maligned captain responded with elite performance in season opener

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The New York Rangers are undefeated after one game this season, shutting out the Pittsburgh Penguins en route to an explosive 6–0 victory on Wednesday night. Among the Rangers’ top performers was captain and defenseman Jacob Trouba, who responded well after a rocky, controversial offseason.

Jacob Trouba turned in an elite performance in the Rangers’ win

The Rangers enjoyed a number of standout performances in their Wednesday win, however, Trouba’s performance, in particular, stood out. He had two points (both assists) in the contest, including an assist on the Rangers’ opening goal of the season. He also tied a single-game career high with five blocked shots.

Trouba had a +2 rating in the game, making plays on both ends of the ice throughout the contest. He committed only one penalty (two minutes) in his 18:35 time on ice across 27 shifts. It was a standout, statement performance from the maligned captain after a summer of controversy.

Trouba needed a performance like this to silence his doubters

Trouba received a lot of criticism this offseason. It seems like he heard those criticisms, and took them personally. The Rangers captain silenced the doubters in the opening game of the season.

The Rangers’ attempts to trade Trouba in the summer are well-documented. The captain refused any and all trades, much to the criticism of the fanbase. After a poor 2023-24 season, fans of the Blueshirts had about had it with their captain and were ready to offload him and his $8M AAV contract. General manager Chris Drury seemed ready to do so as well. But in the end, Trouba kept his blue sweater, kept his captain’s patch, and made a statement in the first game.

If Trouba can keep playing at a high level like this, he will quickly earn back the favor of the fanbase and could extend his stay on Broadway. Entering the season, it seemed like Trouba’s departure in 2025 was a foregone conclusion. But after the first game of the season, Rangers fans might be having second thoughts.