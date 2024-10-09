Rangers: Good news and bad news from 6-0 win against Penguins in season opener

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The New York Rangers started their 2024-25 season off with a bang. In what was speculated to be a somewhat close matchup, the Blueshirts obliterated the Pittsburgh Penguins en route to a 6–0 victory.

Alexis Lafreniere looks like he’s ready for another career year

After a rough start to his career, Alexis Lafreniere broke out for a great season last year. He finally started to look like a first-overall draft pick. Many wondered if he could continue to improve this season, and he’s already proving that the answer to that question is yes.

Lafreniere had a beautiful goal against the Penguins. His toe drag showed off his hands, and his five-hole snipe showed off his shot. After reaching 57 points last season, it already looks like he’s going to hit a new career high this year based on his season-opening performance.

Trouba is seeking redemption

Jacob Trouba, captain of the Rangers, is the most controversial player on the roster. Some love him, some hate him. But in the season opener against the Penguins, Trouba proved his haters wrong.

Trouba did commit a head-scratching penalty in this one, as he tends to do often. But he made up for it by recording two points in the season opener. After a summer filled with trade rumors, Trouba needs to re-insert himself as the beloved captain of this franchise. It will take a lot to do so, but he’s off to a solid start.

It’ll be tough for the Rangers to give Shesterkin what he wants

A day before the season began, Igor Shesterkin reportedly rejected a contract extension that would have made him the highest-paid goalie in NHL history. He chose to bank on his success this season and hopefully boost his worth — and so far, he’s doing so.

Shesterkin posted a shutout in his first game of the season. It was an incredible performance, making difficult saves look easy. This may come as a win right now, but it’ll come back to haunt the Rangers in the future. The better Shesterkin plays, the more they have to pay him. Enjoy it now, because it’ll be a rough summer if he keeps this up.

Looking ahead to the Rangers’ second game of the season

Next up, the Rangers will have their home opener against the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday. Utah is 1-0 after earning a victory in the franchise’s first-ever contest. The Rangers will aim to make it 2-0 under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden.