The Rangers need their captain to live up to his $56M contract this season

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers open their season on Wednesday night with a road matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Fans will be keeping a close eye on team captain Jacob Trouba in the first game and for the rest of the season as the veteran defenseman enters a crucial campaign following a controversial offseason.

The Rangers need Jacob Trouba to play better this season

Trouba finished the 2023-24 season with 22 total points and a -4 rating across 69 games played. He received plenty of criticism during the postseason due to his poor performance as he played through an ankle injury. Trouba was to blame for many of the goals that the Rangers surrendered during the postseason.

Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

To make matters worse, things got ugly when general manager Chris Drury attempted to trade Trouba this summer. The two parties have reportedly patched things up since then. However, the Rangers’ attempts to trade their team captain highlight their disappointment in the way that he has performed and his need to improve.

Trouba needs to live up to the expectations of his contract

Trouba is currently playing out the seven-year, $56 million contract he signed with the Blueshirts back in 2019. He has this season, then the following left on his contract. Despite the Rangers’ attempts to move off Trouba this offseason, they had no luck, in large part due to his inflated contract.

With a cap hit of $8 million, Trouba is one of the highest-paid defensemen in the NHL this season. Meanwhile, he’s been relegated to the Rangers’ third defensive pairing due to his lowly performances.

This is an all-in, win-now season for the Blueshirts. They need their stars to live up to the hype and, arguably more importantly, live up to their contracts. Trouba’s deal is one that has been heavily criticized as he has been frequently hit with the “overpaid” label during his tenure with the Rangers. But he could win back the favor of the fanbase with a strong outing in the 2024-25 season.