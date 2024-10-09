Rangers’ rookie defenseman could play key role against Penguins in season opener

Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images

The New York Rangers have one pleasant surprise in their lineup for their season opener against the Pittsburgh Penguins. After an excellent training camp and preseason, rookie defenseman Victor Mancini has worked his way onto the team. His presence will hopefully give life to the Blueshirts’ defensive corps and help New York start the season on a good note.

Mancini works his way into the Rangers’ lineup with Lindgren injured

Mancini had a bit of help earning a spot on the Blueshirts’ roster. Ryan Lindgren, who is quite prone to injuries, has already found himself on the LTIR before the season has even begun.

With Lindgren on the LTIR, it means he will have to miss at least 10 games. Mancini will have a decent amount of time to solidify his spot on the team. He will start the season playing with Zac Jones, another young defenseman who has earned a place on the roster. The two could make an exciting pairing that foreshadows what the future of New York’s defense will look like.

Speed and agility will be the key to conquering Pittsburgh

The Penguins are projected to be the oldest team in the NHL this season with an average age of 30.9. That doesn’t mean they’re bad, but it means they won’t be as quick as this young Rangers team. Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is still one of the best players in the league, but it’s safe to assume he won’t be as agile as he once was.

If the Rangers are going to shut down Pittsburgh’s offense, they’ll need to use their speed and agility to their advantage. Based on how he played during preseason, Mancini should be one of the best defensemen for this role. He skates like a forward and even possesses some keen offensive skills. He’ll be able to outmaneuver most of Pittsburgh’s forwards, make a big defensive play, and create an offensive chance for the Rangers. Mancini doesn’t need to be perfect in his NHL debut, but he needs to use his agility to his advantage if the Blueshirts want to win against a skilled Penguins team.