Rangers’ former 1st-overall pick could be a point-per-game player this season

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The New York Rangers started their season with a bang on Wednesday night, downing the Pittsburgh Penguins 6–0 on the road. The Rangers got goal contributions from many of their top players, including former first-overall pick Alexis Lafreniere, who is looking like he could be gearing up for another breakout campaign.

Rangers: Alexis Lafreniere took a big step forward last season

Lafreniere had a breakout 2023-24 campaign, posting career highs in goals (28), assists (29), total points (57), and shots on goal (217). He finally started to show glimmers of that overall potential that he had when the Rangers drafted him at the top spot in 2020.

Much of Lafreniere’s success last season can be attributed to his promotion into the top six. In seasons prior, Lafreniere had been trapped in a bottom-six role under previous head coach Gerard Gallant. Peter Laviolette moved Lafreniere up to the second line in his first season as the Rangers’ head coach, sparking a breakout campaign from the young winger.

Lafreniere could be a point-per-game player this season

Lafreniere showed no signs of slowing down in the Rangers’ season opener. He turned in a spectacular two-point performance, pocketing one goal and assisting another. Lafreniere also led the team’s forwards in even strength time on ice (14:51).

If Rangers fans needed any more reasons to be confident in Lafreniere this season, his goal at the end of the first period will be enough to inspire belief in the 22-year-old:

https://twitter.com/NHL/status/1844170453973155855

Lafreniere’s beautiful toe-drag five-hole goal was one of the best plays of the night. The play highlighted the improvements that Lafreniere has made in his skill set over the past several years. With such improved skating and finishing abilities, Lafreniere could see his points total rise this season and could become a point-per-game player.

Breaking out further in the 2024-25 season could lead to a massive payday for Lafreniere. He will be a restricted free agent next summer and, considering his age, talent, and tendency to improve every year, is likely to get a huge deal. But the Rangers aren’t focused on paydays right now. For now, they are focused on winning hockey games, and watching Lafreniere blossom into the star forward he was destined to become.