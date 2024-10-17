Rangers: Good news and bad news from 5-2 win over the Red Wings

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The New York Rangers decimated the Detroit Red Wings 5–2 in their third game of the season. They rematched just a few days later, and the results did not change. New York remained dominant over Detroit, leaving them without a single regulation loss four games into the year.

Panarin is having an MVP season

Heading into Thursday night’s matchup, Artemi Panarin was leading the NHL in points with seven. He showed no signs of slowing down, recording his first hat trick of the year while recording an additional assist. Panarin looked elite, finding ways to score from practically every possible angle.

Panarin looks like he’s ready to hit a new career high in points. He did so last year, hitting 120 in the 2023-24 season. If Panarin continues to produce at this rate this season, he’ll easily hit more and be a strong candidate for the Hart Memorial Trophy as the NHL’s MVP.

Mancini scores his first NHL goal

Victor Mancini worked his way into the Rangers’ lineup this summer. It came with a bit of luck from a Ryan Lindgren injury, but Mancini has been given the opportunity to prove his worth in the big leagues.

Just four games into the year, the young defenseman has scored his first NHL goal. Mancini has incredible offensive skills, even having a goal taken away earlier on in the year. It should be a phenomenal year for the rookie, which will create an interesting dilemma once Lindgren returns.

Quick looks solid in his season debut for the Rangers

Veteran goaltender Jonathan Quick got the start against the Red Wings Thursday night. It is just his second season with the Blueshirts, but he looks like he’s been training with the organization for years.

Quick was brought in to be a decent backup behind Igor Shesterkin. But since then, he’s been much more than that. He had an incredible first season last year, and continued to impress in his first start this season. The Rangers have what may be considered the best tandem in the NHL, and it’s thanks to performances like these from Quick.

Looking ahead to the Rangers’ next game against the Maple Leafs

The Rangers will hit the ice against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. They’ll be on the road once again but against a much more formidable opponent. After another dominant win against Detroit, the Rangers will look to extend their win streak and keep their season going without a regulation loss.