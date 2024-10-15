Rangers superstar leading the NHL in points 3 games into the season

Credit: Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images

The New York Rangers have yet to lose a game in regulation three games into the season. Their only loss so far has come in overtime against the Utah Hockey Club. Other than that, the Blueshirts have been perfect.

To have a near-perfect start to the season, you need your players to be performing at an elite level. Artemi Panarin, New York’s best forward, has done just that. He not only leads the Rangers in points, but the entire NHL as well.

Panarin leads the NHL in points with 7

After helping the Blueshirts defeat the Detroit Red Wings Monday night, Panarin sits at seven points through three games played. This has him tied for first in the league with Jack Eichel and Evgeni Malkin.

Credit: Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images

Panarin’s seven points have come in the form of two goals and five assists. He’s even been playing well defensively, with a current +/- of +2 as of Tuesday. Panarin’s success has helped elevate his linemate Alexis Lafreniere, who already has four points in what appears to be an extension of his breakout. Whenever Panarin has been on the ice, good things have happened.

How Panarin can help the Rangers get to the next level

Greatness is nothing new for Panarin. The 32-year-old Russian forward has gotten better every year, peaking at 120 points last season. Seeing an even higher point total this year would follow this pattern.

Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Despite being elite in the regular season, Panarin seemingly disappears once the playoffs begin. Losing their best forward has gotten the Rangers eliminated in multiple playoff series. While pitting up another 100-point season will help the Rangers make the playoffs once again, it won’t help them hoist the Stanley Cup for the first time in 31 years. If Panarin wants to help the Blueshirts win it all, he must find a way to extend his success into the postseason.